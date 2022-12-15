The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

New Israeli drone can save bats from wind turbines worldwide

Bats and other animals tend to accidentally fly into wind turbines which endangers them and impedes the turbines' work.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 21:58
Bats (photo credit: JENS RYDELL)
Bats
(photo credit: JENS RYDELL)

Every year, wind turbines around the world kill millions of flying animals – especially bats – with their sharp blades, also hindering the efficient and continuous operation of renewable energy-producing devices. 

Now, researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) and the University of Haifa have created an innovative device designed to prevent this phenomenon. The new development is a unique, drone-mounted technology that transmits a combination of ultrasonic signals and lights. This deters the bats and leads them to fly at a higher altitude outside the danger zone so the turbines can continue to operate efficiently and continuously.

The study was conducted under the leadership of doctoral student Yuval Werber of the department of evolutionary and environmental biology at the University of Haifa and his two supervisors, Prof. Yossi Yovel, head of Tel Aviv University’s Sagol School of Neuroscience and faculty member of the School of Zoology, and Prof. Nir Sapir, the head of the department of evolutionary and environmental biology at the University of Haifa, and in collaboration with the company WinGo Energy and the entrepreneur Gadi Hareli. 

The article was published in the journal Remote Sensing in Ecology and Conservation under the title “Drone-mounted audio-visual deterrence of bats: implications for reducing aerial wildlife mortality by wind turbines" and was funded by a research grant from the Israeli Ministry of Energy.

“Wind turbines are considered a promising technology in the field of renewable energy, but their operation involves a variety of biological challenges,” Yovel explained. “Today, the only solution to prevent the death of bats is to stop turbine activity at times when the bats are expected to be particularly active. But such interruptions reduce the turbines’ efficiency and the amount of energy they can produce. The advantage of the drone is that it is in constant motion and transmits a combination of visual and acoustic signals designed specifically for bats, warning them of danger. When signals are stationary and constant, animals tend to get used to them and eventually ignore them.”

Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS) Wind turbines are seen in sunflower field during sunset outside Ulyanovsk, Russia July 20, 2020. (credit: REUTERS)

“The study, which is part of my doctoral thesis, was conducted in the Hula Valley, an area with a lot of bat activity,” Weber added. “We operated the drone at a height of 100 meters – the average height of the center of a wind turbine, and in motion along a path of about 100 meters, back and forth.”

How did the scientists reach their conclusions?

To track the bats’ activity, they used radar located on the ground, which allowed for tracking at a height of 100 meters and above and added a LIDAR (light detection and ranging) device – a laser-based tool used to detect objects at short distances, mainly in the automotive industry – for tracking at a lower height. At the same time, they made acoustic recordings of the bats in flight, using receivers placed at three different heights: one meter, 150 meters and 300 meters and a blimp (dirigible)  to elevate the receivers. “Importantly, our study was the first in the world to combine these technologies – Radar, LIDAR and high-altitude acoustic recorders – to track bats,” Weber said.

Using a variety of monitoring methods, the researchers compared the bats’ normal activity with their activity in the presence of the drone carrying the deterrent device. The findings were unequivocal – the device succeeded in keeping the bats away. With the drone’s presence, the bats’ activity underneath it decreased by about 40% at a distance of up to about 400 meters. On the other hand, their activity increased above the drone’s altitude of 100 meters up to 800 meters.

“It appears that the device is effective in repelling bats from its immediate environment – the bats sense the visual and ultrasonic signals it emits and choose to fly over it, as we had hoped,” explained Yovel. “We hypothesized that if the device is activated near a turbine, it will lead the bats to fly over the turbine and out of harm’s way. This is an effective and easily implemented solution that is reasonably priced, with great benefit to all parties. It prevents the killing of bats and also enables the operation of the turbine and the production of green energy in a safe, continuous and efficient manner. We intend to carry out a follow-up experiment on a wind turbine site to test the efficiency of the device under these conditions.”



Tags energy scientific study bats drone
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by