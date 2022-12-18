The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Climate fluctuations may have led to Hunnic raids of Roman Empire -study

The researchers examined a reconstruction of tree rings and by using historical and archaeological evidence in order to reach their findings.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 18, 2022 04:23
Raphael's “The Meeting between Leo the Great and Attila” depicts Pope Leo I, escorted by Saint Peter and Saint Paul, meeting with the Hun emperor outside Rome (photo credit: RAPHAEL/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Raphael's “The Meeting between Leo the Great and Attila” depicts Pope Leo I, escorted by Saint Peter and Saint Paul, meeting with the Hun emperor outside Rome
(photo credit: RAPHAEL/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Extreme drought may have disrupted ways of life some 1600 years ago enough that Hunnic peoples began raiding the Roman Empire, a new study published by researchers at the University of Cambridge on Thursday found.

The researchers, Associate Professor Susanne Hakenbeck from the Department of Archaeology and Professor Ulf Büntgen from the Department of Geography examined a reconstruction of tree rings and by using historical and archaeological evidence in order to reach their findings.

“The Hunnic incursions into eastern and central Europe in the 4th and 5th c. CE have historically been considered one of the key factors in bringing the Roman Empire to an end,” the researchers noted. “However, both the origins of the Huns and their impact on the late Roman provinces remain poorly understood.”

Tree rings reveal historical climate fluctuations

New data retrieved from the tree ring reconstruction provides insight into annual changes in climate over the past two millennia, showing that there were unusually dry summers in Hungary during the 4th and 5th centuries CE.

The researchers found that fluctuations in the climate, especially droughts that occurred between 420 and 450 CE, would have led to decreased crop yields and pasture in the region.

Territory under Hunnic control circa 450 CE (credit: SLOVENSKI VOLK/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Territory under Hunnic control circa 450 CE (credit: SLOVENSKI VOLK/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“We found that periods of drought recorded in biochemical signals in tree rings coincided with an intensification of raiding activity in the region.”

Professor Ulf Büntgen, Department of Geography, University of Cambridge

“Tree ring data gives us an amazing opportunity to link climatic conditions to human activity on a year-by-year basis,” said Büntgen. “We found that periods of drought recorded in biochemical signals in tree rings coincided with an intensification of raiding activity in the region.”

Furthermore, Hakenbeck and other researchers conducted an isotopic analysis of skeletons from the region and found evidence that Hunnic peoples responded to disadvantageous conditions resulting from climate fluctuations by migrating, as well as by combining pastoral and agricultural diets.

“If resource scarcity became too extreme, settled populations may have been forced to move, diversify their subsistence practices and switch between farming and mobile animal herding,” noted Hakenbeck. “These could have been important insurance strategies during a climatic downturn.”

The study also found that some Hunnic peoples made significant changes to their socio-political structures to become raiders.

After Atila the Hun rose to power in the 430s, the Huns demanded gold and land from the Romans. Then, they invaded Gaul and northern Italy in 451 and 452 CE, respectively.

According to the study, historical sources describe the Huns and violent, greedy and treacherous. However, these descriptions were not generally based on eyewitness testimony.

“Ancient ethnographic writings served to “other” populations beyond the Roman Empire, and there could be no greater “other” than peoples constantly on the move and unwilling to farm the land,” the study said.

Moreover, the study suggested that the Hunnic invasions during 447, 451 and 452 CE occurred during unusually dry conditions and that the Huns may have attacked the provinces of Thrace and Illyricum 422, 442, and 447 CE in order to get food and livestock, rather than gold, but that more evidence is necessary to confirm this.

“Climate alters what environments can provide and this can lead people to make decisions that affect their economy, and their social and political organization,” Hakenbeck added. “Such decisions are not straightforwardly rational, nor are their consequences necessarily successful in the long term. This example from history shows that people respond to climate stress in complex and unpredictable ways, and that short-term solutions can have negative consequences in the long term.”



Tags climate scientific study Cambridge University drought romans
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by