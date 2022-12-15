The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Archaeologists discover gold jewelry in Egyptian necropolis

Researchers uncovered the remains of a woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing rings made of gold and steatite and a necklace of petal-shaped pendants.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 06:14
Small Temple of Aten (photo credit: MARKH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Small Temple of Aten
(photo credit: MARKH/CC BY-SA 3.0 (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Egyptian and British archaeologists from the University of Cambridge discovered golden jewelry while they were conducting excavations at the Tel El-Amarna necropolis in Egypt's Minya governorate, according to Heritage Daily.

The site is where residents of the ancient city of Amarna were buried. According to the report, it was built in 1346 BC by Pharaoh Akhenaten.

Although Akhenaten initially followed traditional ancient Egyptian polytheistic religion, later in his reign he made Atenism, a religion centered on the sun god Aten, who was represented in hieroglyphics as the disc of the sun, the state religion. He was also responsible for the construction of temples to Aten across Egypt.

Artifacts discovered at the site

During excavations at Amarna, which began in the 1980s, the Cambridge archaeologists uncovered the remains of a woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace of petal-shaped pendants and three gold and steatite rings, one of which contains an image of the ancient Egyptian god of household protection Bes.

Bes and Beset (credit: RAMA/CC BY-SA 3.0 FR (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/fr/deed.en)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)Bes and Beset (credit: RAMA/CC BY-SA 3.0 FR (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/fr/deed.en)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

“Her burial is located at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery in the low desert west of the North Tombs. It includes a small number of burial shafts and tombs, as well as pit graves.”

Dr. Anna Stevens, Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge

The other two rings were inscribed with the phrase “lady of the two lands,” likely a reference to the lower and upper kingdoms of Egypt, according to the Middle East News Agency.

“Her burial is located at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery in the low desert west of the North Tombs,” said Dr. Anna Stevens from the Cambridge Department of Archaeology. “It includes a small number of burial shafts and tombs, as well as pit graves.”



Tags Egypt archaeology Excavations Cambridge University research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by