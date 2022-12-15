Archaeologists discover gold jewelry in Egyptian necropolis

Egyptian and British archaeologists from the University of Cambridge discovered golden jewelry while they were conducting excavations at the Tel El-Amarna necropolis in Egypt's Minya governorate, according to Heritage Daily.

The site is where residents of the ancient city of Amarna were buried. According to the report, it was built in 1346 BC by Pharaoh Akhenaten.

Although Akhenaten initially followed traditional ancient Egyptian polytheistic religion, later in his reign he made Atenism, a religion centered on the sun god Aten, who was represented in hieroglyphics as the disc of the sun, the state religion. He was also responsible for the construction of temples to Aten across Egypt.

Artifacts discovered at the site

During excavations at Amarna, which began in the 1980s, the Cambridge archaeologists uncovered the remains of a woman wrapped in textile and plant-fiber matting, wearing a necklace of petal-shaped pendants and three gold and steatite rings, one of which contains an image of the ancient Egyptian god of household protection Bes.

Bes and Beset (credit: RAMA/CC BY-SA 3.0 FR (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/fr/deed.en)/VIA WIKIMEDIA)

“Her burial is located at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery in the low desert west of the North Tombs. It includes a small number of burial shafts and tombs, as well as pit graves.” Dr. Anna Stevens, Department of Archaeology, University of Cambridge

The other two rings were inscribed with the phrase “lady of the two lands,” likely a reference to the lower and upper kingdoms of Egypt, according to the Middle East News Agency.

“Her burial is located at the Amarna North Desert Cemetery in the low desert west of the North Tombs,” said Dr. Anna Stevens from the Cambridge Department of Archaeology. “It includes a small number of burial shafts and tombs, as well as pit graves.”