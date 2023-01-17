The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Antarctic melting, major sea level rise is 'not inevitable' - study

Melting of the Antarctic ice cap is contributing to globally rising ocean levels. However, scientists have noticed that the rate of ice loss in one glacial section has slowed.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: JANUARY 17, 2023 18:31
Piece of Shelf-Ice, Antarctic Peninsula (photo credit: FLICKR)
Piece of Shelf-Ice, Antarctic Peninsula
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Researchers from UK and US universities used satellite data and previously synthesized records of grounding-line locations (the area where ice shifts from being a grounded ice sheet to a free-floating ice shelf) to observe significant variability in glacial ice loss between different locations in West Antarctica. The records mapping grounding-line locations spanned a twelve-year period from 2003 to 2015.

The findings from the research were published in the peer-reviewed, open-access scientific journal Nature Communications this Monday.

In the study, the researchers noted that over the period of time they were mapping ground-line locations there was variability in the rate of glacial retreat from the coasts of West Antarctica's Bellingshausen and Amundsen Seas. Namely, while the rate of ice loss from the Bellinghausen Sea was accelerating, the rate slowed on the Amundsen Sea coastline.

Antarctica losing ice at massive annual rate

The slowing of the rate of ice loss from the Amundsen Sea embayment marks a departure from an overall trend of steady losses in ice that scientists have observed over recent decades. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Association (NASA), Antarctica has been losing ice, through melting, at an average annual rate of roughly 150 billion tons.

The health of Antarctica's ice sheets is crucial for maintaining a stable equilibrium for many of the planet's ecosystems and human populations. They store a significant proportion of all the water on Earth. In fact, according to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, if the Antarctic Ice Sheet were to melt, global sea levels would rise by about 200 feet. It would take a small fraction of that to melt to have serious consequences.

Antarctica, topography and bathymetry (topographic map) (credit: FLICKR) Antarctica, topography and bathymetry (topographic map) (credit: FLICKR)

For instance, a 2021 study authored by Ronald Vernimmen in the Nature Communications journal reported that, in 2020, 267 million people were living less than 2 meters above sea level.

Why has the rate of ice loss slowed on the Amundsen Sea coast?

The researchers attributed the reduction in the rate of ice loss in the Amundsen Sea embayment largely to the suppression of westerly winds. In the study, the researchers explain, that "westerly winds at the continental-shelf break promote the upwelling and ingress of relatively warm circumpolar deep water (CDW) to the coast."

Consequently, less intense westerly winds result in less relatively warm water available to contribute to melting.

Modeling future trends in Antarctic ice loss has proven challenging for scientists for reasons such as how, and to what degree, climate-forcing factors such as carbon emissions will play a role in decades. However, while such open-ended questions maintain a level of uncertainty around the issue, they also allow some optimism. 

For example, a reduction of carbon emissions could further slow melting. Furthermore, the reduction in the rate of melting in the West Antarctic demonstrates that it is possible to slow the process down. It is hence not inevitable that the future sees unmanagable rises in sea levels.



Tags environment scientific study climate change antarctica glacier
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by