Israel joins US initiative for zero emissions plan for 2050

Zandberg met with other foreign officials at the event such as US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 16:06
John Kerry, Tamar Zandberg, and other representatives at the climate summit in Egypt.
John Kerry, Tamar Zandberg, and other representatives at the climate summit in Egypt.
(photo credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)

Israel joined the US zero emissions initiative at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt on Thursday morning with a goal of resetting net emissions from government activity by the year 2050.

"Today, the Israeli government joins other governments that commit to serve as an example and lead the market towards the goals of zeroing emissions by the year 2050," said Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg. "The fight against the climate crisis requires us to act, and it is appropriate that the government set an example and commit to act to reset emissions caused by its activities."

"Today, the Israeli government joins other governments that commit to serve as an example and lead the market towards the goals of zeroing emissions by the year 2050."

Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg

Other goals of the zero-emissions initiative

According to the initiative, the countries involved will develop and publish a road map until the next climate conference, COP28, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates, outlining the route to achieving "net zero" commitment, and will include unique interim goals for each individual country.

The American initiative calls on world governments to set an example and lead the economy to zero net emissions as well by 2050.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (left) and Israeli Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg (right) at the Sharm el-Sheikh climate summit November 17, 2022. (credit: Environmental Protection Ministry)

At the end of the event, representatives called on other countries to join the "Net Zero" initiative, and to share with them the knowledge and experience gained so far in reducing emissions and in the fight against the climate crisis.



