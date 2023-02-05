The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Science

Cancer cells are starving without this protein - study

This protein can cause major damage to cancer cells, whether it is present or not.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 5, 2023 15:18
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery. (photo credit: FLICKR)
Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery.
(photo credit: FLICKR)

Cancer cells are attracted to a particular amino acid found in many of the fish, meat, and nuts we consume. A recent study identified arginine as an essential nutrient for cancer cell survival, and that withholding this from the cells could potentially create worse tumors than the body might naturally develop.

In a new study released by Sohail Tavazoie's Laboratory of Systems Cancer Biology, researchers learned that numerous human cancers have limited amounts of arginine. Since this amino acid is limited, cancer cells must manipulate proteins at their disposal to soak up every last bit of arginine. 

“It’s like if you had a Lego set, and you’re trying to build a fancy model plane, and you run out of the right bricks,” says study author Dennis Hsu, now a physician-scientist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh. “The only way to still build the plane would be if you had altered blueprints that don’t require the missing bricks.”

How prominent is this type of amino acid? 

Arginine is significant in several biological processes. The amino acid is responsible for protein synthesis and the disposal of nitrogen waste. It is also one of the few that has regulated how immune cells reacted to cancer and other immunologic triggers.

On the other end of the spectrum, low levels of arginine can be detrimental. A deficit of this amino acid is frequently linked to the inflamed tissues of people with Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, or an H. pylori infection. Since these tissues have low levels of arginine, without treatment, patients could have a higher risk of developing stomach or colon cancer.

Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE) Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE)

Researchers connected arginine deficits to cancer while studying codons, which are "triplets of DNA bases that contain the recipe for producing a single amino acid." In the Cancer Genome Atlas, thousands of instances of codon mutations were documented by Hsu and his team. However, arginine codons were lost in mutations at higher rates. Stomach and colorectal-related cancers "show the most dramatic deficiency," researchers said.

The researchers still do not have a clear definition of how arginine levels dropped so drastically. “We think that some cancers develop under low-arginine conditions and carry this history in their DNA,” says Hsu.

After the team of researchers spent months growing cancer cells in a lab before starving them of arginine, they put the cell through multiple rounds of malnutrition. This process led the cells to mutate in an effort to access a supply of what the cells needed to survive. However, this strategy was not entirely successful. 

In a separate experiment, Hsu and his teammates found an increase in mutations toward codons that produced amino acids. They were plentiful around cancer cells and suddenly became "more appetizing to the cancer cells, which seemed to be trying to make do with what they had—akin to cobbling together a meal out of a few random items that happen to be in your fridge."

When cancer cells try to stay alive while severely malnourished, they accumulate into several mutations that look foreign to the immune system. "You have a bunch of random, abnormal-looking proteins because of all the mutations, and those are more likely to be recognized by the immune system as something that shouldn’t belong there," Hsu added. 

These findings could be harmful to immunotherapy. “By starving a cancer cell, perhaps you can promote the gain of new mutations that can then be recognized by the immune system,” Hsu says. “We have not tested this, but it would be a really cool thing to try.”



Tags cancer scientific study Cancer Treatment world cancer day
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli drone attack on Iranian weapons factory was phenomenal success - sources

An explosion is seen at an Iranian missile and drone test at the 17th Great Prophet drill in Iran.
2

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
3

Alien expert: They don't come in peace

UFO (illustrative).
4

Ukraine sinks five Russian boats carrying recon and sabotage teams

Russian warships leave a port during naval drills, which are staged by the Baltic Fleet forces of the Russian Navy, part of the military exercises Zapad-2021 opened by Russia and Belarus, in the Baltic Sea town of Baltiysk in Kaliningrad Region, Russia September 9, 2021
5

Parents leave baby behind at Israeli airport check-in

Illustrative image of a crying baby in a stroller.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by