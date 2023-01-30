The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

For the first time in Israel: Breakthrough cancer treatment employed in Holon

The treatment involved the injection of a radioactive substance called Oncosil into a patient diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer. 

By ELIAV BATITO/MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 18:21
This innovative pancreatic cancer treatment is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a breakthrough technology, and so far about 250 cancer patients throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand. (photo credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON MEDICAL CENTER)
This innovative pancreatic cancer treatment is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a breakthrough technology, and so far about 250 cancer patients throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
(photo credit: COURTESY OF WOLFSON MEDICAL CENTER)

Doctors at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon successfully implemented a new treatment for pancreatic cancer this week. 

The treatment, which had never been attempted previously in Israel, involved the injection of a radioactive substance called Oncosil into a patient diagnosed with advanced-stage pancreatic cancer.

This innovative treatment is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as a breakthrough technology, and so far about 250 cancer patients throughout Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

"While today the accepted treatment for patients with pancreatic cancer is one of two types of chemotherapy, [this] unique treatment makes it possible to deliver a large and concentrated amount of radiation directly into the tumor without affecting and damaging other organs," explained Dr. Tomer Griner, director of the invasive endoscopy unit.

How does it work?

Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE) Dividing cancer cell (credit: INGIMAGE)

Prof. Eran Israeli, director of the Gastroenterology Institute at the Wolfson Medical Center, added: "The goal of the treatment is to shrink the tumor to such a size that it will be possible to perform surgery and resection of the tumor. This is the first time in Israel that the radioactive medicinal substance to treat a cancerous tumor is injected directly into the target organ under [endopic ultrasound] guidance."

"The Wolfson Gastroenterology Institute...is constantly working to expand the array of services for patients and ensure that all treatments in the department are at the cutting-edge of innovation in the field. We are happy to be the first to perform this operation in Israel and believe that this is [good] news for cancer patients in Israel and the entire world," concluded Prof. Israeli.



Tags radiation Cancer drugs Cancer Treatment chemotherapy pancreatic cancer Assuta Health
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by