The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Science

Co-workers or lovers? New app can tell if you're a match for either - study

Iman Chatterjee: “You could probably use our system to determine which people in an organization work better together in a group and which are naturally antagonistic.”

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 15:11
University of Cincinnati engineering students demonstrate how they taught a computer to distinguish types of conversations based only on physiological cues. (photo credit: ANDREW HIGLEY)
University of Cincinnati engineering students demonstrate how they taught a computer to distinguish types of conversations based only on physiological cues.
(photo credit: ANDREW HIGLEY)

The use of computer apps with questionnaires about personal preferences to find a suitable love interest is extremely widespread around the world. But could an app tell if a first date is not suitable based on physiological responses alone without writing a word?

Engineers at the University of Cincinnati (UC) say such a technology might not be far off. They trained a computer using data from wearable technology that measures respiration, heart rates and perspiration to identify the type of conversation two people were having based on their physiological responses alone.

Researchers studied a phenomenon in which people’s heart rates, breathing and other autonomic nervous system responses become synchronized when they talk or collaborate. Known as physiological synchrony, this effect is stronger when two people engage deeply in a conversation or cooperate closely on a task.

How can you measure physiological synchrony in just a conversation?

“Physiological synchrony shows up even when people are talking over Zoom,” said the study co-author, electrical engineering Prof. Vesna Novak, at UC’s College of Engineering and Applied Science.

In experiments with human participants, the computer was able to differentiate four different conversation scenarios with as much as 75% accuracy. The study is one of the first of its kind to train artificial intelligence how to recognize aspects of a conversation based on the participants’ physiology alone. The study was published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Affective Computing under the title “Automated Classification of Dyadic Conversation Scenarios using Autonomic Nervous System Responses.” 

Virtual relationships, online dating and social networking concept - woman sending kisses with computer monitor (credit: INGIMAGE)Virtual relationships, online dating and social networking concept - woman sending kisses with computer monitor (credit: INGIMAGE)

“The computer could tell if you’re a bore. A modified version of our system could measure the level of interest a person is taking in the conversation, how compatible the two of you are and how engaged the other person is in the conversation.”

Iman Chatterjee

Lead author and UC doctoral student Iman Chatterjee said a computer could give you honest feedback about your date or yourself. “The computer could tell if you’re a bore,” Chatterjee said. “A modified version of our system could measure the level of interest a person is taking in the conversation, how compatible the two of you are and how engaged the other person is in the conversation.”

Chatterjee said physiological synchrony is likely an evolutionary adaptation. Humans evolved to share and collaborate with each other, which manifests even at a subconscious level, he said. “It is certainly no coincidence. We notice physiological synchrony only when we measure it, but it probably creates a better level of coordination.”

Studies have shown that physiological synchrony can predict how well two people will work together to accomplish a task. The degree of synchrony also correlates with how much empathy a patient perceives in a therapist or the level of engagement students feel with their teachers.

“You could probably use our system to determine which people in an organization work better together in a group and which are naturally antagonistic,” Chatterjee said. 

Novak concluded that “this aspect of affective computing holds huge potential for providing real-time feedback for educators, therapists or even autistic people. There are many potential applications in this space. We’ve seen it pitched to look for implicit bias. You might not even be aware of these biases.” 



Tags science scientific study online dating app workspace
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by