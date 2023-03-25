The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Spinning reportedly able to influence monkeys' state of consciousness - study

You may have watched more than once monkeys frolicking and spinning on trees, and it turns out that there is an interesting explanation for this.

By WALLA! HEALTH
Published: MARCH 25, 2023 00:16
Northern brown howler monkey (photo credit: BRUNO MIRANDA)
Great apes spinning is the focus of intriguing new research that suggests that spinning in trees may be a way for these animals to change their cognitive state.

In a new study published in the peer-reviewed journal Primates, great apes were observed snacking on naturally fermented foods with alcohol concentrations significant enough to cause intoxication. Studying drug use in great apes has become more complex and difficult as they are used less in laboratory studies, but a new study has found a less invasive way to study primates' love of altered states of consciousness.

Using YouTube, the team located 40 videos of apes spinning, including orangutans, gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos. The longest spin observed consisted of 28 turns. Additionally, there was a difference between the types of apes when it came to speed, with orangutans moving around much faster than gorillas.

Out of the 43 descents from the spins they watched, only in six cases did the monkeys stay on their feet. The other cases saw them sitting or laying down immediately, indicating that the animals experienced symptoms of dizziness.

The researchers were able to calculate the speeds at which the great apes moved and concluded that this would be fast enough to cause a physiological peak in a human being. 

"Spinning at similar rates inevitably produces severe vertigo in untrained humans," they explained, adding "we invite the reader to try the observed averages of spin speed, length, or number performed by the great apes for verification."

Whether such vertigo is more common among apes of a certain species or age group is something the researchers say they want to investigate further. It's possible that spinning could be a way for some apes to communicate. In addition, the role of vertigo as a means of changing mental states raises interesting questions, whether or how such behaviors affected the development of the human brain.

Alteration of the state of consciousness

"The dizziness changes our state of consciousness, it confuses the responsiveness and coordination of our body-mind, which makes us feel sick, dizzy and even exalted, as in the case of children who play on merry-go-rounds," said Dr. Adriano Lamira, a psychology expert at the University of Warwick who led the research in a statement.

"What we wanted was to try to understand through this research is whether it's possible to investigate vertigo as a primitive behavior that human ancestors were able to engage in autonomously and enter other states of consciousness. If all great apes seek vertigo, it's likely that our ancestors did too.

"The dizziness changes our state of consciousness, it confuses the responsiveness and coordination of our body-mind, which makes us feel sick, dizzy and even exalted, as in the case of children who play on merry-go-rounds."

Dr. Adriano Lamira

"There are some interesting parallels that need to be explored further to understand why people are driven to engage in these behaviors. It may very well be that we sought out and engaged in mind-altering experiences even before we were modern humans."



Tags monkey animals scientific study Psychology
