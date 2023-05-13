The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

First cancer case in a human found in toe bone from 1.6 million years ago - study

Researchers of the study stated that the discovery was only made possible by the "advances in 3D imaging methods as diagnostic aids."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 13, 2023 05:56
HPV causing cervical cancer (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
HPV causing cervical cancer
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

The world's oldest cancer case (that we know of) was discovered via a tumor in an ancient human's left toe bone, according to a new study, which says that the toe belonged to "an early human ancestor dating back 1.6-1.8 million years old."

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal South African Journal of Science, documented the the bone's discovery by archaeologists in the Swartkrans Cave in South Africa.

Researchers of the study stated that the discovery was only made possible by the "advances in 3D imaging methods as diagnostic aids. They stress that there would not be any reason "to suspect that primary bone tumors would have been any less frequent in ancient specimens."

Scanning and comparing

Scans of the toe bone fossil were compared to modern-day cases of osteosarcoma, which is a cancer that originates in the cells that form bones - a comparison in which researchers instantly noticed the similarities.

The human ancestor likely belong to the species Paranthropus robustus or Homo ergaster, the study states, and that the tumor with osteosarcoma  that found in the Swartkrans Cave "are not related to lifestyle and often occur in younger individuals," essentially stating that it's mostly seen in children and teenagers, according to the American Cancer Society.

Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery. (credit: FLICKR) Cancer Immunotherapy by NIH Image Gallery. (credit: FLICKR)

The research states that the oldest known cancer case being found inside a bone is logical as organs and skin are more prone to decay. 



Tags south africa cancer scientific study research
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Islamic Jihad continues rocket volleys after IDF kills leaders

An operational Iron Dome battery is seen amid barrages of rockets on Israel's South during Operation Shield and Arrow, in Sderot, May 11, 2023
2

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
3

Idolatry: The Jewish version

DAVID KAHN, grand rabbi of the Toldos Aharon hassidic dynasty, lights a bonfire during Lag Ba’omer celebrations on Mount Meron in May 2019.
4

Rashida Tlaib's ‘Nakba Day’ event in US Capitol canceled after 'Post' report

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021.
5

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by