'Morning people' happier, more religious than 'night owls' - study

The study doesn’t relate to specific religions such as Judaism, but one can guess that Jews who must get up early for the daily Shacharit morning services must be morning larks and religious.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Published: MAY 24, 2023 22:25
More morning-oriented individuals may benefit from higher psychological wellbeing thanks to both personality characteristics and attitudes toward religion.
More morning-oriented individuals may benefit from higher psychological wellbeing thanks to both personality characteristics and attitudes toward religion.
A new analysis from Poland suggests that being religious could contribute to a previously established link between preferring to wake up early and having higher life satisfaction – and this relationship may, in turn, be influenced by a person’s level of conscientiousness.

Doctoral student Joanna Gorgol and colleagues in the psychology faculty at the University of Warsaw present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS ONE under the title “Godless owls, devout larks: Religiosity and conscientiousness are associated with morning preference and (partly) explain its effects on life satisfaction.”

The 15-page study doesn’t relate to specific religions such as Judaism, but one can guess that Jews who must get up early for the daily Shacharit morning services must be morning larks and religious. Israeli studies have shown that observant Jews are happier and more satisfied with life than their secular counterparts are.

Are you a morning person? You might be happier

Around the world, the team wrote, some people prefer to wake up early in the morning, others prefer to stay up late, and many people fall somewhere in between. Prior research has linked being a “morning person” to having higher life satisfaction and to being more conscientious. It has also uncovered associations between being religious and having higher life satisfaction and conscientiousness, suggesting the possibility that religiosity might contribute to the relationship between being a morning person and having more such satisfaction.

The team conducted two survey-based analyses of Polish adults, one with 500 participants and the other with 728 participants. Both groups completed questionnaires to evaluate their preference for mornings, their life satisfaction, and their level of conscientiousness. One group was asked about their belief in God and the other about their level of religiosity in general. The survey results reaffirmed that being a morning person is associated with higher conscientiousness and life satisfaction. The results also suggested that being religious is associated with a preference for mornings.

Don't hit snooze on your alarm, no matter how tempting it is (illustrative) (credit: FLICKR)Don't hit snooze on your alarm, no matter how tempting it is (illustrative) (credit: FLICKR)

Further analysis suggested that a higher level of religiousness among morning people could at least partially statistically account for the association between morning preference and higher life satisfaction. In turn, that relationship appeared to be statistically affected by conscientiousness.

On the basis of their findings, the researchers speculate that morning people tend to be more conscientious, making them more likely to be religious, and their religiosity may contribute to greater life satisfaction. Nonetheless, they note that their study did not actually confirm any cause-and-effect relationships and did not account for sociodemographic traits of the participants, so further research will be needed, they wrote.

“The association between ‘morningness-eveningness’ and satisfaction with life might stem, at least in part, from higher religiosity among morning-oriented individuals.” they concluded. “Such individuals may benefit from higher psychological well-being thanks to both personality characteristics and attitudes toward religion.”



