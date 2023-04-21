The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Can you be moral without believing in God? Half of Israelis say yes

PEW conducted an international survey to see if people believe that you can be moral without believing in God.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 21, 2023 13:09
MICHELANGELO’S ‘Creation of Adam’ – God as pure thought or reason? (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
MICHELANGELO’S ‘Creation of Adam’ – God as pure thought or reason?
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Half of Israelis think that it is not necessary to believe in God to be moral, according to a global survey conducted by PEW Research Center that was published on Thursday.

On the other hand, an almost equal 47% disagree and say that belief in God is essential for morality.

The split among Israel's religions is, however, less evenly split on the matter. While 80% of Israeli Muslims believe that morality and God are tied together, a majority of Israeli Jews disagree.

Within the Jewish sector, 86% of orthodox, modern orthodox and ultra-orthodox people agree with the premise, but only 7% of traditional and secular Israeli Jews agree.

What do people worldwide think of the premise?

Worldwide, the survey showed that in the majority of the countries surveyed, more people believe that it is not necessary to believe in God in order to be moral. The only country where more people believe that a belief in God is vital for morality was Malaysia, with 78% saying it was necessary and 22% saying it wasn't.

God calling Moses (credit: FLICKR) God calling Moses (credit: FLICKR)

The survey found that across all countries, people who were religiously affiliated were more likely than those who weren't to agree that morality and belief in God were reliant on each other, but in most countries, a large percentage of religiously-affiliated people said that belief in God is not necessary.

Aside from religion, age and political alignment were also key factors in people's opinions. The survey found that people who considered themselves to be right-wing were more likely to agree with the premise than people who were left-wing, while people over 50 were more likely to agree than people who were younger.

People with degrees were also less likely to think that belief in God was vital to be a moral person.

The countries included in the survey were the US, Israel, Poland, Greece, Hungary, Spain, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, France, Belgium and Sweden, all of which are considered advanced economies.

A similar survey conducted in 2019 that included countries with less developed economies found that people from these countries were more likely to rely on belief in God to determine a person's morality.

The questions of morality and God have been the focus of many philosophical debates for millennia. Religious and secular scholars alike have long argued about the existence of a higher power and how it influences human values, many of which can be traced back to religious texts such as the Ten Commandments and the Quran.



Tags Israel survey jews God Pew Research Center
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
4

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
5

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by