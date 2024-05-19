Man's best friend joins the staff: Meet Toby the dog, a new staff member at a Tel Aviv hospital

Toby has undergone special training at the Assuta Ramat Ha’hayal private hospital in Tel Aviv and received with pride a staffer badge worn around his neck, complete with a photograph. He will participate in research conducted by the hospital’s hemato-oncology department that treats patients who suffer from blood cancers.

But Toby is not a nurse or even a human. He is a tan-black-and-white sweet therapy dog – a Pomeranian-Husky hybrid with big ears, a lot of fur, and a sweet disposition – and the personal pet of Dr. Mai Bassoud, a senior physician in the department.

At present, Toby is finishing his apprenticeship in the department and will soon work daily with his owner and other physicians. They will test the effects of Toby’s licking, hugging, and enchanting cancer patients, including their blood pressure, pulse, oxygen saturation, mood, patience, and willingness to come for chemotherapy treatment lasting as long as five hours.

Toby was 'born to be a therapy dog'

Trained by an expert in dog behavior, Toby knows how to be attentive to patients. Bassoud says the canine “was simply born to be a therapy dog. We didn’t have to educate him, as he is a loving dog who loves to be petted, hugged, and kissed. He easily adjusts himself to the energy of the patients.” Toby joins the hospital staff. (credit: ASSUTA SPOKESPERSON)

The hospital opened in 2009 with ten floors and 16 surgery rooms equipped with the latest in international medical and engineering technology. It has more than 200 hospital beds, 12 emergency room beds, two monitoring labs, a high-level oncology institute, and one of the largest imaging facilities in Israel.