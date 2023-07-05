How one Israeli hospital is combatting chemotherapy-based hair loss

A hospital in Ashdod has helped decrease hair loss for people who are going through chemotherapy treatment for a cancer diagnosis. The treatment, known for causing hair loss in patients, aims to help decrease stimulants leading to hair loss through cooling caps.

A special treatment that has so far helped prevent 70 percent of hair loss has come into use at Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital. It is a special hat, which the patient wears during the treatment. While wearing the device, cooling fluids are injected into it that help keep the temperature of the scalp up to only 20C (68F).

During treatments, the follicle around the hair root shrinks and the blood does not flow to the hair root and does not damage it as a result of the chemotherapy process. The treatment is available to patients at Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital without any need for a referral or a unique commitment but as part of the treatment routine.

''Bald cap'' for women and men to prevent hair loss during cancer treatments (credit: Assuta Ashdod)

Technological advancement crucial and taking stride

"Fortunately, technological progress makes it possible not only to deal with the disease itself, but also with the side effects derived from it and the treatments given to it. The phenomenon of hair loss for chemotherapy patients caused them great trauma. Fortunately, today we have taken another step towards making this phenomenon a part of the patients' past," Dr. Larisa Rivo, Director of the Oncology Institute stated.

"Cancer is a complex and challenging disease, but unlike in the past, today medicine has a wide variety of tools to treat, deal with and cure it. Technological progress means that many diseases that in the past were like destiny are now diseases that can be dealt with and even defeated," she added.