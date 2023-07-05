The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

How one Israeli hospital is combatting chemotherapy-based hair loss

"Hair loss will gradually become a rare phenomenon during chemotherapy treatments," Dr. Larisa Rivo, Director of the Oncology Institute stated.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 05:15
"Bald cap" for women and men to prevent hair loss during cancer treatments (photo credit: Assuta Ashdod)
"Bald cap" for women and men to prevent hair loss during cancer treatments
(photo credit: Assuta Ashdod)

A hospital in Ashdod has helped decrease hair loss for people who are going through chemotherapy treatment for a cancer diagnosis. The treatment, known for causing hair loss in patients, aims to help decrease stimulants leading to hair loss through cooling caps.

A special treatment that has so far helped prevent 70 percent of hair loss has come into use at Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital. It is a special hat, which the patient wears during the treatment. While wearing the device, cooling fluids are injected into it that help keep the temperature of the scalp up to only 20C (68F).

During treatments, the follicle around the hair root shrinks and the blood does not flow to the hair root and does not damage it as a result of the chemotherapy process. The treatment is available to patients at Assuta Ashdod Public Hospital without any need for a referral or a unique commitment but as part of the treatment routine.

''Bald cap'' for women and men to prevent hair loss during cancer treatments (credit: Assuta Ashdod) ''Bald cap'' for women and men to prevent hair loss during cancer treatments (credit: Assuta Ashdod)

Technological advancement crucial and taking stride

 "Fortunately, technological progress makes it possible not only to deal with the disease itself, but also with the side effects derived from it and the treatments given to it. The phenomenon of hair loss for chemotherapy patients caused them great trauma. Fortunately, today we have taken another step towards making this phenomenon a part of the patients' past," Dr. Larisa Rivo, Director of the Oncology Institute stated.

"Cancer is a complex and challenging disease, but unlike in the past, today medicine has a wide variety of tools to treat, deal with and cure it. Technological progress means that many diseases that in the past were like destiny are now diseases that can be dealt with and even defeated," she added.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Nazi-smuggling submarine found in Argentina causes international stir

USS Gato off Mare Island Navy Yard, November 29, 1944
2

Mossad abducted terror leader inside Iran to thwart Cyprus attack

Iran's police forces stand on a street in Tehran, Iran, April 15, 2023
3

Roseanne Barr: 'Nobody died in the Holocaust, 6 million Jews should die'

Roseanne Barr (MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
4

Wagner shot down one of few Russian command aircraft in revolt - UK

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023
5

'No question' that Putin is using a body double after Wagner revolt - analyst

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a news conference after a meeting of the State Council on youth policy in Moscow, Russia, December 22, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by