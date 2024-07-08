Robot learns to smile after researchers successfully attach skin to his face - study

Researchers led by Professor Shoji Takeuchi at the University of Tokyo have developed a method to integrate engineered skin tissue with humanoid robots, according to a new research published late June on Cell Press.

By mimicking human skin tissue - including special pore-like holes - the researchers successfully developed a method to attach engineered skin matter to humanoid robots, offering potential advantages like improved mobility, self-healing, embedded sensors, and a more realistic appearance to robotic platforms.

“In this study, we managed to replicate human appearance to some extent by creating a face with the same surface material and structure as humans,” . Prof. Shoji Takeuchi, lead researcher at the University of Tokyo

While researching ways to engineer skin to heal itself, the team decided to attempt incorporating skin with robotics; to improve the latter's properties and capabilities. “During previous research on a finger-shaped robot covered in engineered skin tissue we grew in our lab, I felt the need for better adhesion between the robotic features and the subcutaneous structure of the skin,” said Prof. Takeuchi.

Previous methods of attaching skin to solid surfaces used mini anchors or hooks, limiting where skin could be applied and risking damage during movement. In the newly discovered method, researchers use small holes to apply skin tissue to surfaces of almost any shape.

After making the holes, the researchers used a special collagen gel and plasma treatment to fill them; securely bonding the skin to the surface. (A) Conceptual illustration of a perforation-type anchor inspired by skin ligaments to cover robots with skin equivalents. (B) Process of the tissue fixation using perforation-type anchors. (credit: Shoji Takeuchi, Haruka Oda, Minghao Nie, Michio Kawai, via Cell Press)

They also plan to enhance robots' awareness and interaction abilities by embedding sensors for better environmental awareness so there would be more context to their interactions with their surroundings.

Human-like robots and advances in medical research

Prof. Takeuchi further emphasized that in addition to finding a solution, they have “identified new challenges,” such as needing wrinkles and thicker skin for a more human-like appearance. Movement is also important and not just the materials used, Prof. Takeuchi noted.

He added they had already begun work on adding advanced actuators or muscles to make realistic facial expressions, with the ultimate goal of creating robots that can heal themselves, sense their surroundings better, and perform tasks with human-like skill, which is a difficult but exciting goal.

In addition to furthering the fields of robotics and biomimetics, the research team aims to advance medical research by introducing a face-on-a-chip concept - that is similar to organ-on-a-chip technology used in drug development – to transform research in skin aging, cosmetics, surgery, and more, noting that ”applying this knowledge to recreate expressions [such as a smile] on a chip could find applications in the cosmetics industry and the orthopedic surgery industry.”

Moreover, the researchers noted that “examining the correlation between facial muscle contractions and resulting facial expression can offer insights into the physiological aspects of emotion, leading to new exploration in the treatment of diseases, such as facial paralysis surgery."