The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Asteroid the size of Burj Dubai heading for Earth mid-December

Designated 163899 (2003 SD220), the massive asteroid is has a diameter of approximately 791 meters. But while considered potentially hazardous, it also has potential for exploration.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 09:41
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
A massive asteroid comparable in size to the tallest building on Earth is heading for the planet in mid-December, as noted by NASA's asteroid tracker.
Designated 163899 (2003 SD220), the massive asteroid is has a diameter of approximately 791 meters, nearly half a mile long. This is nearly the size of the Burj Dubai, the tallest manmade structure on Earth. 
However, observations made in 2015 by the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suggested it could be far larger, at least 2 kilometers in length, with observers comparing its shape to that of a sweet potato. 
NASA later came up with different measurements, around 1.6 kilometers, and compared its shape to that of a hippopotamus. However, current NASA estimates place the asteroid at a diameter of 791 meters.
The asteroid is set to fly past the Earth on December 17 within a distance of around 5.4 million kilometers away from the planet at a speed of 5.6 km/s. 
Radar images of near-Earth asteroid 2003 SD220 taken by NASA in 2018. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Radar images of near-Earth asteroid 2003 SD220 taken by NASA in 2018. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
For comparison, the distance between the Earth and the Moon is far less than that – around 385,000 km. As such, despite being classified as a Potentially Hazardous Asteroid (PHA) due to its size and close proximity to Earth, it seems unlikely to pose a threat to the planet. In fact, NASA has declared the Earth safe from asteroid impacts for the next 100 years.
The asteroid is considered to be in the Aten-class, meaning its orbit crosses over with Earth's orbit around the Sun, but it spends most of its time inside it.
As such, there is the theoretical chance it could one day strike the planet, but current calculations show this isn't a concern right now.
However, there is other value in this asteroid, as it could hold the potential for being the site of a possible robotic exploration mission.
Currently, no such mission is planned, but it is theoretically possible. NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory calculated data for a hypothetical exploration mission to the asteroid. According to these calculations, it would have a delta-v (a measure of various values and factors determining how difficult it would be to properly maneuver a spacecraft during takeoff and/or landing) of 9.851 km/s. For comparison, this is around the delta-v for launching a rocket into low-orbit.
Asteroid exploration is a major field in astronomy, and many space agencies have expressed interest in exploring the many large objects in the solar system. 
In October, the United Arab Emirates announced plans for a new mission to explore asteroids, and be the first Arab nation to successfully land a spacecraft on an asteroid.
Tentatively set to launch in 2028 with a seven-year development time for the spacecraft, the mission will see the UAE explore the planet Venus, as well as seven asteroids, culminating in a planned landing on an asteroid itself in 2033 after a five-year journey.
Three nations have landed on asteroids in the past, and many see them as possible sources for future mining operations, as these asteroids can be rich in raw materials.
Asteroid impact: How can we stop one from happening? (credit: PIXABAY) Asteroid impact: How can we stop one from happening? (credit: PIXABAY)
Regardless of the potential though, many are also rightly worried about the dangers of near-Earth asteroids, as impacts can be devastating and humanity currently lacks an adequate means of defending against them.
One method for possibly stopping the impact of an asteroid is through the use of deflection, which would mean launching something to slightly alter its path.
In layman's terms, it means punching an asteroid with a rocket with enough speed to change its direction by a fraction of a percent.
The most prominent of these efforts is the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, set to be launched in November, the result of efforts by NASA and the Applied Physics Laboratory.
However, other measures have also been considered – such as disruption, meaning destroying the asteroid, but at this time – these remain hypothetical.


Tags space NASA asteroid
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by