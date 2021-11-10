The Azrieli Foundation has donated $50 million USD to the Weizmann Institute of Science and Weizmann Canada, the institute announced on Tuesday. The funds will be allocated toward launching the Azrieli Institute for Brain and Neural Sciences, which will conduct neuroscience research at the Weizmann Institute campus in Rehovot.

The new facility aims to advance research in the field through interdisciplinary cooperation and produce tangible results with "high clinical relevance," according to Weizmann Canada, which fundraises and hosts events on behalf of the Weizmann Institute.

"In addition to Weizmann’s outstanding record in science writ large, and neuroscience specifically, we are excited that this new institute will facilitate and amplify collaborative work across 40 groups in multiple disciplines," said Azrieli Foundation Chair and CEO Dr. Naomi Azrieli.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The building will host all neuroscience researchers from the Weizmann Institute, who will collaborate in order to better understand brain function and development, Weizmann Canada added.

The Azrieli Institute plans to focus on several topics, including neural network development, theoretical and computational neuroscience, perception and action, memory and cognition, mental health , brain injury and regeneration, neurodegeneration and the effects of aging on the brain and neurotechnology.

The Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

"I’m confident that this new and unique research environment will enable the next major leap in brain research,” Prof. Alon Chen, the president of the Weizmann Institute, remarked.

Though the Azrieli Foundation has shared a partnership with the Weizmann Institute and Weizmann Canada for years, Weizmann Canada noted that the donation for the Azrieli Institute will be "among the largest of its kind."

Weizmann Canada CEO Susan Stern expressed her gratitude for the Azrieli Foundation's donation, as well as its partnership with her organization, adding that the foundation's “leadership through this new magnanimous gift will benefit humankind by furthering the collective global understanding of the brain."