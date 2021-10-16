The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Brain 'fingerprints' may be used to identify people - study

New research shows how unique patterns of brain activity can be used for identification purposes, as well as detection of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 16, 2021 19:07
The brain (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The brain
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Our brains have patterns of activity that are unique to each individual, similar to a fingerprint. While scientists have previously been able to identify such "fingerprints" based on two MRIs (magnetic resonance images) taken over a period of time, a peer-reviewed study published on Friday in the journal Science Advances found that these patterns can be identified in under two minutes.
Researchers used diffusion-weighted imaging to map white brain matter pathways and identify structural connections, and they used fMRIs (functional magnetic resonance images) to model functional connections, which they found were most prominent while subjects were in a resting state.
Although it is easiest to identify a subject when bursts of brain activity occur in longer time intervals, researchers found that the length of time in which these cognitive connections are made correlates with the functions of different parts of the brain; visual and voluntary motor functions tend to appear in shorter intervals, while activity in the frontoparietal region—which is associated with executive functioning and problem-solving—more often occur in longer sequences.
These findings break new ground in neuroscientists' understanding of brain "fingerprints" and may make the process of identifying people based on these fingerprints significantly easier.
The researchers also found that the aspects of brain "fingerprints" that allow them to be used for identification disappear over time in subjects with Alzheimer's Disease, according to the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS).
PET scans showing the differences between a healthy older adult's brain and the brain of an older adult afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease (credit: Wikimedia Commons)PET scans showing the differences between a healthy older adult's brain and the brain of an older adult afflicted with Alzheimer's Disease (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
"It’s as if a person with Alzheimer’s loses his or her brain identity,” said Enrico Amico, a scientist with Swiss university Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne’s (EPFL) Medical Image Processing Laboratory and Center for Neuroprosthetics.
This phenomenon could make it easier to detect Alzheimer's while it is still in its early stages, and may even help identify patients with autism, stroke, or drug addiction.


Tags science Alzheimer Brain
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Ireland's got an Israel problem - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

A US consulate in Jerusalem extends the Palestinian conflict - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Between boycotts and the Gaza gauntlet

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Genocide, apartheid: Problems in extreme Left American Jews - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Sex, the Jewish Agency and Israel’s clueless intelligence minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Multiple asteroids larger than pyramids head towards Earth

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Aspirin lowers risk of COVID: New findings support preliminary Israeli trial

Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
3

Apophis: What you should know about the asteroid skimming by Earth in 2029

An asteroid is seen falling to Earth, breaking apart in the atmosphere (illustrative).
4

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
5

7% of Israel’s serious COVID cases had three vaccine shots

PEOPLE IN THE 50+ age group receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit Health Care Center in Katzrin on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by