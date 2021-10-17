China tested nuclear-capable, hypersonic space weapon - FT

The Chinese military's new missile reportedly caught the US by the surprise, with a source telling FT that China's hypersonic capabilities are "far more advanced than US officials realized."

The hypersonic weapons, also tested by the US and Russia, include glide vehicles that fly at five times the speed of sound - approximately one mile per minute and known in scientific terms as higher than Mach 5 - and are launched into space on a rocket, orbiting the earth under their own momentum.

According to an expert on Chinese nuclear weapons policy, the newly-tested weapon, armed with a nuclear warhead, will help China "negate US defense systems which are designed to destroy incoming ballistic missiles," FT said.

The US' defense systems , which are focused on the north pole, could be completely disregarded as the new weapon could potentially fly over the south pole, according to FT.

The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., January 8, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/AL DRAGO/FILE PHOTO)

“We have made clear our concerns about the military capabilities China continues to pursue, capabilities that only increase tensions in the region and beyond,” said the Pentagon's spokesperson John Kirby.