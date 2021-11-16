Could we actually use wormholes for space travel? New study explains

A new theory has attempted to explain whether wormholes, a theoretical connection of two separate points in spacetime, can be used as a viable solution to space travel by future humans.

But what are wormholes, exactly?

Discovered by legendary Jewish physicist Albert Einstein and American-Israeli physicist Nathan Rosen, who coined it as the term "Einstein-Rosen bridge," a wormhole is a hypothetical passage through spacetime allowing for a rapid, instantaneous journey between two distant points in spacetime.

Although these wormholes have never been observed, they are compatible with Einstein's theory of general relativity.

Before a new study by physicist Pascal Koiran, it was widely believed a form of theoretical exotic matter would be needed to keep a wormhole open, as it would disappear quickly after its creation without a force keeping it from being shut.

Now, a study, published in the scientific journal arXiv in October, proposes wormholes might be more stable than previously thought.

Koiran proposes to analyze wormholes using not the popular Schwartzchild metric commonly used to analyze black holes , but the Eddington-Finkelstein metric.

The study found that by using the metric, a particle could be documented crossing the event horizon in the entrance of the wormhole, go through it and reach the other side in a finite amount of time.

That means the path of a particle passing through a hypothetical wormhole could be more easily traced using the Eddington-Finkelstein metric.

If particles can cross through a wormhole and reach the other side unharmed, perhaps someday humans might be able to travel through a wormhole and reach points in spacetime that are currently unreachable using current forms of space travel.