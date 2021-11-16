The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

Could we actually use wormholes for space travel? New study explains

A theory proposed in a new study suggests wormholes might be more stable than previously thought.

By JERUSALEM ROAST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 01:50
Wormhole corresponding to the maximal analytic extension of the Reissner Nordstrom metric. (photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Wormhole corresponding to the maximal analytic extension of the Reissner Nordstrom metric.
(photo credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A new theory has attempted to explain whether wormholes, a theoretical connection of two separate points in spacetime, can be used as a viable solution to space travel by future humans.
But what are wormholes, exactly?
Discovered by legendary Jewish physicist Albert Einstein and American-Israeli physicist Nathan Rosen, who coined it as the term "Einstein-Rosen bridge," a wormhole is a hypothetical passage through spacetime allowing for a rapid, instantaneous journey between two distant points in spacetime.
Although these wormholes have never been observed, they are compatible with Einstein's theory of general relativity.
Before a new study by physicist Pascal Koiran, it was widely believed a form of theoretical exotic matter would be needed to keep a wormhole open, as it would disappear quickly after its creation without a force keeping it from being shut.
Now, a study, published in the scientific journal arXiv in October, proposes wormholes might be more stable than previously thought.
Albert Einstein (credit: PIXABAY)Albert Einstein (credit: PIXABAY)
Koiran proposes to analyze wormholes using not the popular Schwartzchild metric commonly used to analyze black holes, but the Eddington-Finkelstein metric.
The study found that by using the metric, a particle could be documented crossing the event horizon in the entrance of the wormhole, go through it and reach the other side in a finite amount of time.
That means the path of a particle passing through a hypothetical wormhole could be more easily traced using the Eddington-Finkelstein metric. 
If particles can cross through a wormhole and reach the other side unharmed, perhaps someday humans might be able to travel through a wormhole and reach points in spacetime that are currently unreachable using current forms of space travel.


Tags travel Albert Einstein space science Spacecraft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by