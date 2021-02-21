The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Israeli scientists measure Hawking radiation from sonic black hole

The findings are significant as they included the discovery of phenomena not part of Hawking's original analysis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 21, 2021 01:00
A simulated image of a black hole. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A simulated image of a black hole.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Scientists from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology have managed to measure the long-theorized Hawking radiation emitted by black holes through the use of a sonic black hole made in a laboratory.
Nearly 50 years ago, famed scientist Stephen Hawking had long theorized that black holes would produce a constant form of radiation overtime like any other warm object, with the temperature determined by its surface gravity. With the stronger the gravity meaning the higher the temperature.
However, scientists had yet to actually measure the Hawking radiation temperature in celestial black holes. 
But scientists at Technion have managed to get around this through the use of a sonic black hole, a system that sound waves can't escape from, just as nothing - not even light - can escape from a black hole's event horizon. As documented in the academic journal Nature Physics, the scientists led by Prof. Jeff Steinhauer of the Physics Department found that Hawking radiation is still emitted from a sonic black hole and remains consistent in its strength and temperature, as seen over the course of 124 days of continuous measurement. 
The study examined how the Hawking radiation evolved through the sonic black hole's life, and was similar to the predictions for Hawking radiation in real black holes. This ended, however, when an inner horizon formed, meaning a spherical surface inside the sonic black hole where sound waves are no longer trapped. The radiation from this created additional Hawking radiation, rapidly growing beyond its spontaneous emissions. 
“The experimental results of Prof. Steinhauer are of great importance and interest,” general relativity and black hole expert at the Technion Physics Department Prof. Amos Ori said in a statement. 
“Jeff measures stationary Hawking radiation emitted from a sonic black hole, in agreement with Hawking's theoretical prediction. This gives very significant experimental support to Hawking's analysis, which gets experimental approval for the first time in Jeff's experiments.”
However, Ori noted that these findings are also significant as they included the discovery of phenomena that were not part of Hawking's original analysis.
“The present experiment also showed that after a certain period, the radiation emitted from the system begins to intensify significantly, probably due to the development of stimulated radiation following the formation of the inner horizon,” he explained. 
“The phenomena observed in this experiment immediately raise the following question: Can real black holes also emit strong stimulated radiation, as Jeff’s sonic black hole did in the experiment? To me this is a fascinating question and is of critical importance to the physics of black holes as well as astrophysics and cosmology.”
And going beyond Hawking's original analysis now seems to be Steinhauer's next ambition.

“Our new long-term goal,” Steinhauer concluded, “is to see what happens when one goes beyond the approximations used by Hawking, in which the Hawking radiation is quantum, but spacetime is classical. In other words, we would take into account that the analogue black hole is composed of pointlike atoms.”


Tags technion space black hole radiation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Government transparency is crucial in a democracy - comment

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The real message Netanyahu should take from Biden's phone call

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Middle East muddles on

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel Elections: Michaeli the only true opposition to Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Coronavirus: Masking the message of Purim - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by