The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Science

DART: What is NASA's mission to punch asteroids?

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's mission to deflect asteroids.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 15, 2021 04:18
Asteroid illustrative (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Asteroid illustrative
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
NASA is set to launch its long-awaited mission to test whether it is possible to deflect an incoming asteroid. 
Called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) Mission, the mission has been in the works for a while, and is the result of collaboration between NASA and John Hopkins University's Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).
But what does the DART Mission entail? When will it launch and how long will it take?
Here is everything you need to know about the DART Mission.

What is DART?

The DART Mission seeks to launch a specially designed rocket to alter the path of an asteroid.
In layman's terms, it means punching an asteroid with a rocket with enough speed to change its direction by a fraction of a percent, though NASA has also described it as essentially a "pillow fight in microgravity."
The technology involved includes what is called the "kinetic impactor" technique, which should be able to change an asteroid's motion in space.
A spacecraft will crash straight into an asteroid at a speed of around 6.6 kilometers per second, which should force it to change the speed of its orbit. It will only change it by a fraction of a percent, but it is enough to be observed and measured by astronomers with telescopes.
It is the first attempted demonstration of the kinetic impactor technique.
An artist's rendering of cosmic collisions surrounding a star similar to the sun. (credit: REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/Jon Lomberg/Handout MR/CP)An artist's rendering of cosmic collisions surrounding a star similar to the sun. (credit: REUTERS/Gemini Observatory/Jon Lomberg/Handout MR/CP)

Which asteroid is the target of the mission?

DART is set to fly for the Didymos binary asteroid system. This system consists of two asteroids, 65803 Didymos, which is around 780 meters in diameter (twice the size of the Empire State Building), and Dimorphos, which is around 170 meters in diameter (around the size of the Washington Monument). Of the two, Dimorphos will be the specific target.
There is no risk of Didymos or Dimorphos striking the Earth any time soon, and their orbit around the sun does not cross Earth's orbit. As such, it makes an ideal test. 

What is the DART spacecraft?

The DART craft itself is, as far as spacecrafts go, relatively simple and low-cost. 
The spacecraft is essentially a box that is 1.2 x 1.3 x 1.3 meters, with other structures extending it. In total, it is 1.8 meters in width, 1.9 metres in length and 2.6 meters in height. Its solar arrays will stretch it further, as each measures 8.5 meters.
The craft has a mass of around 610 kilograms, but on impact will have a mass of 550 kilograms. It carries around 50 kilograms of propellant for maneuvers and attitude control and 60 kilograms for propulsion, though it will use just 10 kilograms of the latter.
It has only a single instrument known as the Didymos Reconnaissance and Asteroid Camera for Op-nav (DRACO), which is designed to help the craft navigate and provide visuals. However, it also comes equipped with Roll-Out Solar Arrays (ROSA), which will be used to power the NASA Evolutionary Xenon Thruster - Commercial (NEXT-C) solar-powered electric propulsion system. 
It will be launched by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, from where it will eventually be separated.

Why do we need the DART Mission?

Simply put, asteroids are dangerous.
An asteroid impact is one of the greatest possible natural disasters that could occur. The danger of even small ones is something well-known to experts, with space agencies around the world monitoring for potential catastrophic impacts, as well as researching potential means of stopping them.
An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY) An asteroid is seen crashing into the Earth in this artistic rendering of an asteroid impact. (credit: PIXABAY)
NASA keeps track of all Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) that are detected, with special attention given to those deemed Potentially Hazeroud Asteroids (PHAs), all of which have a diameter of at least 140 meters. These are the ones that could cause catastrophic damage to the planet upon impact.
But even the smaller ones can be dangerous.
The last known significant asteroid impact was on February 15, 2013, when an asteroid exploded in the air above Chelyabinsk, Russia. This asteroid was just 17 meters wide, and while it didn't result in any casualties, the shock wave from the explosion shattered windows in six different Russian cities and caused 1,500 people to need medical attention.
Larger ones pass by the planet frequently– some have even come very close. 
NASA has declared the Earth free of risk of any asteroid impact for the next century. However, the danger is still present. And having a form of defense against a catastrophic asteroid impact is something worth investing resources into.

Does DART have any flaws?

A big issue with DART is how long it took for the mission to get off the ground. As such, it could mean a tighter time frame when dealing with an impending disaster. 

Are there other options apart from DART?

Technically, yes. 
In terms of deflection, another model was proposed in July 2021 by the company Airbus. Essentially, this method is a more ad hoc means of deflecting asteroids. 
It relies on repurposing TV satellites in orbit around the planet, essentially hijacking them and using them to deflect incoming asteroids, should there be a need to do so.
The science behind this method seems sound – though it also has its flaws, such as being able to deflect the asteroid when it's far enough away from the planet, which could hypothetically be over six months away.
Other methods focus on disruption: meaning destroying the asteroid, especially with a nuclear weapon. This is the type of method most commonly seen in pop culture and is a staple of science fiction movies. However, it has many issues and is one of the main things the DART Mission is trying to avoid. 
It was often feared that using nuclear weapons would result in fragments from the asteroid raining down on Earth and causing severe damage anyway, though some recent studies have shown this may be a better alternative than previously thought. However, it would also still take time.
Asteroid impact: How can we stop one from happening? (credit: PIXABAY) Asteroid impact: How can we stop one from happening? (credit: PIXABAY)
Another method proposed uses kinetic penetrators to blow up the core of the asteroid, which could be done on much shorter notice. 
The fragments would then be spread out into a cloud of fragments and, if not blown completely off course, would then head into the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of around Mach 60. 
But this is where the Earth's atmosphere kicks in, as entering the atmosphere at such a high speed causes it to experience severe levels of heat and pressure. These stresses would in turn cause the fragments to explode further, creating a sonic boom of sorts.
This may seem terrifying to some, because, as noted by the scientists involved in the study, it would seem similar to the explosion of a thermonuclear bomb. But it would only be a large and harmless "light and sound" show, so there is no nuclear radiation risk. Dust could still be present, but it would not be so catastrophic as to cause a worldwide climate disaster scenario.

When does the DART Mission launch?

DART is currently set for launch on 1:20 a.m. EST on November 24, 2021.
Stay tuned to find out more!


Tags space NASA Johns Hopkins asteroid SpaceX
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

UNRWA doesn't need more funding, it needs to be shut down - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Adam Milstein

Abandoning Israel is like abandoning democracy - opinion

 By ADAM MILSTEIN
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by