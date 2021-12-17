The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Hebrew U physicist wins Physics World’s 2021 Breakthrough of the Year

Physics World magazine’s 2021 Breakthrough of the Year selected winners from nearly 600 published research articles.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 06:11
Hebrew U 370 (photo credit: Courtesy of the Hebrew University)
Hebrew U 370
(photo credit: Courtesy of the Hebrew University)
Leading physics magazine Physics World awarded the 2021 Breakthrough of the Year prize to Dr. Shlomi Kotler of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s Department of Applied Physics on Tuesday.
Physics World magazine’s 2021 Breakthrough of the Year selected winners from nearly 600 published research articles that demonstrated “important work for scientific progress and/or the development of real-world applications.” Kotler’s team was awarded the honor for their work in quantum technology – specifically, their breakthrough of entangling two macroscopic vibrating drumheads.
Quantum technology has made great strides over the past two decades, as physicists are now able to construct and manipulate systems that were once considered hypothetical. For instance, the blurred line between quantum and classical physics. In the past, the line between quantum and classical physics was clear: tiny objects such as photons and electrons inhabit the quantum world whereas large objects such as billiard balls obey classical physics.
Over the past decade, however, physicists have been pushing the limits of what is considered quantum by using drum-like mechanical resonators that measure 10 microns across. Unlike electrons or photons, these drumheads are macroscopic objects that are manufactured using standard nanofabrication techniques. Despite the resonators’ tangible nature, however, researchers have been able to observe their quantum properties.
Conceptual illustration of quantum dots in action. (credit: Lars Lüder) Conceptual illustration of quantum dots in action. (credit: Lars Lüder)
Kotler and Teufel’s team took this finding a step further, becoming the first scientists to quantum-mechanically entangle two such drumheads. Their efforts open the door for entangled resonators to be used as quantum sensors or as nodes in quantum networks.
“'I'm very excited about this award. We’ve been at it a long time and took quite a few risks along the way. I prayed hard after we ran the last experiment. If everything worked, we would have the rare chance to see macroscopic entanglement. If it didn’t, 4 years of research would have gone down the tubes. Fortunately, we saw entanglement, and the rest, as they say, is quantum history,” said Dr. Kotler about the award.
“I very much appreciate the fact that Hebrew University and the Department of Applied Physics and the Quantum Center worked hard to hire me as junior faculty, taking a risk before these results were published,” Kotler concluded.


Tags Hebrew University science Physics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by