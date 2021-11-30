The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

NASA throws stars at black hole to see what happens - study

Every single star began to be stretched and deformed by gravity as they approached the black hole. Some survived, others underwent a horrific cosmic catastrophe.

By AARON REICH
Published: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 19:47

Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2021 19:57
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun is seen in an undated NASA artist's concept illustration. (photo credit: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT)
A supermassive black hole with millions to billions times the mass of our sun is seen in an undated NASA artist's concept illustration.
(photo credit: REUTERS/NASA/JPL-CALTECH/HANDOUT)
What happens when a star enters a black hole? This is a question NASA scientists sought to answer in a recent supercomputer simulation.
Published in the peer-reviewed academic periodical The Astronomy Journal, the study, led by Max Planck Institue for Astrophysics fellow Taeho Ryu, saw simulations made via supercomputer depicting stars essentially tossed near a black hole a million times the mass of our Sun.
Black holes are, in essence, just massive concentrations of gravity.
According to Hebrew University of Jerusalem Prof. Tsvi Piran, they act like traps. You can get in, but nothing can get out – even light, which is why it is called a black hole. It is impossible to see inside it, or even see it directly.
Scientists weren't even sure they existed 20-30 years ago. The only way we know the black hole exists is because it has enormous gravitational pull and this enormous gravitational pull influences matter around it.
And according to this simulation, what happens to stars that get too close to these black holes isn't pretty.
Every single star began to be stretched and deformed by gravity as they approached the black hole.
For some, this disruption was only partial, and they didn't lose all of their mass. This meant they were able to retain some of their shapes after they finished skirting the hole. 
Some, however, were not so lucky. These ended up undergoing a tidal disruption event, a horrific cataclysm that saw the stars pulled apart into long streams of gas.
So why did some stars meet this fate, while others managed to escape relatively intact?
While some might think it has to do with mass, that isn't everything. According to Ryu, the most critical factor is density.
Artist impression of a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Artist impression of a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The stars used in the model ranged in mass and density, from around one-tenth the mass of our Sun or 10 times its mass. 
However, other factors that could cause tidal disruption events were also investigated. It is hoped that understanding these further could help humanity estimate how often these cosmic catastrophes happen.
This scenario is one of the many aspects of black holes that scientists look to uncover as more research is undertaken to understand some of the most mysterious and terrifying phenomena that populate the infinite reaches of space.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


Tags space science NASA black hole
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Government ignoring gatekeepers is shades of Netanyahu - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

BDS is lying about global attendance at Miss Universe - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Is there a danger to democracy - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Vivian Bercovici

Omicron: Israel's COVID-19 cabinet has misplaced priorities - opinion

 By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Zalman Shoval

Israel's government lacks a 'grand strategy' - opinion

 By ZALMAN SHOVAL
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
3

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
4

Police re-open Gilboa Prison 'pimping' case following demands by Public Security Min.

Gilboa prison commander, Gondar Deputy Chief Freddy Ben Sheetrit arrives for his testimony at the government inspection committee for the incident of the escape of the security prisoners from the Gilboa prison, in Modi'in, November 24, 2021.
5

Israeli military readying for 'Plan B' if Iran nuclear talks fail

IDF soldiers are seen taking part in military drills in Israel's North to simulate a war with Hezbollah.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by