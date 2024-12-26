UAE mandates genetic testing for Emirati couples before marriage starting January 2025

Abu Dhabi's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that genetic testing will become mandatory for all Emirati couples as part of the premarital screening program starting January 2025. The decision is based on the directives of the Emirates Genome Council, which were approved during the recent UAE government annual meetings.

The genetic test required by the UAE covers 570 genes associated with more than 840 medical conditions, enabling couples to make informed decisions about their health when planning families.

"The integration of genetic testing as part of the premarital screening programme is a proud milestone for Abu Dhabi," said Dr. Asma al-Mannaei, according to Al-Bayan.

Since 2022, more than 800 couples participated in the pilot phase of the project. Data from the trial found that 86 percent of couples achieved genetic compatibility, while 14 percent required additional intervention and family planning based on genetic results, according to Science.

The program is being implemented through a collaborative effort led by the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, with support from health authorities, including the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, the Dubai Health Authority, and Emirates Health Services, alongside academic, medical, and technological partners.

"The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi has integrated genetic testing as a core element of its premarital screening programme, aiming to reduce the incidence of inherited diseases in the Emirate," said Dr. Ayman El-Hattab, a consultant in clinical genetics at Burjeel Medical City, according to Science.

The National Genome Strategy aims to build an integrated national genetic data system in the UAE to proactively identify genetic diseases for each citizen, enabling early medical intervention. "This decision represents a pioneering shift for the state in enhancing the health of generations and providing a future in which the Emirati family enjoys sustainable wellness and quality of health life," stated the Ministry, according to Al-Bayan.

"Genetic testing was critical to identify diseases more prevalent among the Emirati population," said Dr. Fahed Al Marzooqi, deputy chief operating officer of Abu Dhabi technology-enabled healthcare company M42, according to Science. Dr. Al Marzooqi highlighted the need for genetic testing due to the high prevalence of genetic disorders in the Emirati population, linked to a 39 percent consanguineous marriage rate, with thalassemia being common.

"Understanding genetic risks allows healthcare providers to take proactive measures, improving patient outcomes and reducing the long-term burden of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease and diabetes," he said, according to Science.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention already provided the necessary medical staff, specialized expertise, guidelines, and technical infrastructure to support the implementation of genetic testing, in line with the National Genome Strategy. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"This decision represents a major shift in healthcare by using genomic sciences to enhance wellness," said the Ministry, according to One Arabia.

Dr. Ahmed Al Awadi mentioned that the sample collection process takes no more than three minutes from registration to exiting the center and that for newborns, two swabs are taken from the inside of the mouth, according to Al-Bayan.

The genetic screening program was initially rolled out in Abu Dhabi in October 2023. The decision to extend the program across the United Arab Emirates aims to enhance detection and prevention of genetic conditions nationwide.

Medical experts stated that the screening strategy is key to protecting the health and well-being of UAE citizens. "By screening individuals before marriage, this initiative enhances the ability to identify a broader range of genetic conditions beyond just inherited blood disorders, helping couples make informed decisions about their future. This expanded genetic screening is expected to impact public health by lowering the burden of hereditary diseases," said Dr. El-Hattab, according to Science.

This article was written in collaboration with generative AI company Alchemiq