The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Science Space

India's Chandrayaan-3 lander detects 'moonquake' during two week mission

Electrical signals are generated when tremors cause springs within the machinery to move, allowing the scientists to construct models of what has occurred.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 3, 2023 14:27
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2023. (photo credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Arun Haryani, an enthusiast with his body painted in tri-colours reacts as he holds up a model of LVM3 M4 which was used in launching of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the eve of its moon landing, in Ahmedabad, India, August 22, 2023.
(photo credit: REUTERS/Amit Dave TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

India's successful landing on the south pole of the moon has already borne fruit. One such discovery is the sensing, using the Chandrayaan-3 rover's instruments, of seismic activity beneath the lunar surface, a report by Yourstory has revealed.  

The rover was outfitted with the revolutionary Instrument for Lunar Seismic Activity (ILSA), a tool for measuring tremors beneath the ground using the Micro Electro Mechanical Systems. The ILSA has a full six accelerometers, making it incredibly perceptive to minor movement.

Electrical signals are generated when tremors cause springs within the machinery to move, allowing the scientists to construct models of what has occurred.

The technology even picked up the movements of the Chandrayaan-3’s smaller sister vehicle, the Pragyan rover, as it went about its mission. The seismic activity recorded appears to be of natural origin.

Also aboard the rover is the Radio Anatomy of Moon Bound Hypersensitive Ionosphere and Atmosphere. Using this instrument the scientists at India’s space agency detected plasma particles at the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 in clean room before launch, June 14, 2023 (credit: WIKIMEDIA) Chandrayaan-3 in clean room before launch, June 14, 2023 (credit: WIKIMEDIA)

Additionally, the Pragyan rover has discovered sulfur on the moon’s surface.

What are moonquakes?

Moonquakes, according to Firstpost are very similar to the better known earthquakes but tend to last slightly and be somewhat weaker. The existence of such seismic activity has been known for some time, having been detected by seismometers left on the moon by Apollo astronauts.



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
3

Has humanity violated God's boundaries in pursuit of science? - opinion

Efficient encapsulation of molecules – a major technological challenge – makes possible a high loading capacity of molecules.
4

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
5

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by