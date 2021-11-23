The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Science

Technion team vacates single oxygen atoms

The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ACS Nano, shares findings that are a potential breakthrough in the study and development of ferroelectric materials.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 23, 2021 05:49
Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Faculty of Materials Science and Engineering at Technion University.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A research team at Israel’s Technion University – the preeminent research institution in Israel – has succeeded in changing a material’s electrical properties by vacating a single oxygen atom from the original structure.
The study, which was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal ACS Nano, shares findings that are a potential breakthrough in the study and development of ferroelectric materials. Ferroelectric materials, such as barium titanate and Rochelle salt, are characterized by a strong correlation between their atomic structure and electrical and mechanical properties. They are critical to the development of electronic devices.
Researchers used barium titanate, the atoms of which form a cubic-like lattice structure, for the study. In ferroelectric materials, a unique phenomenon occurs: titanium atoms draw away from oxygen atoms, as titanium is positively charged and oxygen is negatively charged.
A cubic lattice has six faces, so the charged atoms move into one of six possibilities. In different parts of the material, a large number of neighboring atoms shift in the same direction, and polarization in each such area – known as ferroelectric domains – is standard and uniform. Traditional technologies are based on the electric field created in those domains.
Ferroelectric materials side-by-side after removing oxygen atom. (credit: TECHNION) Ferroelectric materials side-by-side after removing oxygen atom. (credit: TECHNION)
In recent years, however, a great deal of effort has been directed at minimizing the device size and using the borders, or walls, between the domains rather than the domains themselves.
The research community has remained divided in opinion as to what happens in the two-dimensional world of the domain walls: How is the border between two domains with different electric polarization stabilized? Is the polarization in domain walls different from the polarization in the domains themselves? Can the properties of the domain wall be controlled in a localized manner?
While ferroelectric materials are great at conducting electricity, the domain walls form a two-dimensional object that is controllable at the will of scientists. This phenomenon encompasses the potential to significantly reduce energy consumption among data storage and data processing devices.
Researchers eventually succeeded in engineeringly inducing an individual oxygen atom vacancy and demonstrated that this action creates opposing dipoles and greater electric symmetry – a unique topological structure called a quadrupole.
The findings demonstrated that engineering an oxygen atom vacancy has a great impact on the electrical properties of the material – not only at the atomic scale – but also at the scale that is relevant to electronic devices, for example, in terms of electrical conductivity. The findings will aid in reducing the energy consumption of electronic devices.


Tags technion the technion israel scientific study
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Eli Kay was a role model for olim to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Homing in on corona-era art

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Is there a cure for the Arab sector's crime crisis?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Why is an Israeli minister fundraising for the Palestinians? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020
5

Satellites, ships in crosshairs: Are Russia, China running circles around US? - analysis

A Sukhoi Su-75 "Checkmate" warplane prototype seen on display at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by