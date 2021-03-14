The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
5 Must-have cosmetic products for your DIY home skincare routine, as per Ugur Aslan

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
MARCH 14, 2021 09:55
(photo credit: UGUR ASLAN)
(photo credit: UGUR ASLAN)
 
Personal and DIY skincare is a rising trend in the cosmetic industry. With so many skincare products, there is a little bit of fear among the clients in identifying products that are good for their skin and have the right chemical components.
Skin is a sensitive part of the human body, and you can never gamble with your skin. Ugur Aslan, a leading entrepreneur who, together with his wife, founded Proterra cosmetics, a top cosmetic company dealing with clinically tested and approved products, shares with us 5 cosmetic products for your DIY home skincare routine. Ugur notes that you don’t need to spend a lot of money when you can do skincare routines at home.
  • Honey
You can use raw honey in a variety of ways. It can be used to prevent wrinkles, acne treatment, and prevention, among others. You can use it as a face mask or face scrub. Honey is best known for leaving the skin moisturized and unclogging skin pores. It can also be used to prevent lip cracking.
  • Coconut oil
It is by far one of the most used DIY skincare products. You can use coconut oil in making many natural skincare routines, especially if your skin tends to react to chemical products. You can make bar soaps, lotion, face scrubs, lip balm, and hair masks for that damaged natural hair and many more.
  • Aloe Vera
Its extract can be applied to the face to treat pimples and unclog skin pores. It is known to work on any skin type in relieving skin irritation, soothing sunburns, treating mouth sores, removing dead skin, cleansing and moisturizing the skin.
  • Lemon
Since it’s acidic and contains vitamin C, you can use it to lighten your skin, especially the elbows and knees, remove blackheads, and also as a teeth whitener. By combining lemon with other products like sugar, honey, coconut oil, you can make natural products that can be used to moisturize your lips and cleanse your skin.
  • Turmeric
It is known to contain antioxidants that revive dead skin and give it back that natural glow. It is also among the quickest DIY ways to heal wounds; this ability also makes it to be used in treating acne and removing black spots on your skin. 
With the above, one can easily make affordable natural skincare products at home. We all want that natural glow and healthy non-aging skin, and for that to be achieved, one needs the right products. 


Tags Entrepreneur skincare skin
