The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

5 Ways to Stay Fit During the Pandemic as told by Bunnie Xo

Bunny De Ford is a well-known model and a YouTuber. She is famous as a podcast host. She is fondly recognized as Bunnie Xo.

By AVI STERN  
DECEMBER 17, 2020 13:23
(photo credit: BUNNIE XO)
(photo credit: BUNNIE XO)
Bunny De Ford is a well-known model and a YouTuber. She is famous as a podcast host. She is fondly recognized as Bunnie Xo. She owns Dumb Blonde Productions and runs a successful career in the showbiz industry. When asked how she manages it all, Bunny shares, “ I take care of myself. My holistic development is of utmost importance to me. It is extremely crucial that you take care of your physical, mental, and spiritual health. Harmony with self will help you overcome all hurdles and obstacles. Bunny Xo shares 5 ways to stay fit during the devastating pandemic.
Work on Staying Active - You must continue exercising. If you aren’t into it, you should use this time to develop a habit. Gyms are closed worldwide, but there are plenty of home workouts available. You could do some aerobics, floor exercises, lightweight workouts, or video call your friends and get going together!
Adequate sleep is a must - Attempt a minimum of 7 to 8 hours every day. Pandemic has added to our routine of daily chores, but that shouldn’t make you neglect your sleep. A proper sleep routine enhances your response to defense against germs. To add to it, you are energized and glowing always.
Be particular about diet and nutrition - While the shops are closed, junk food can take some rest now. Meanwhile, use this time to incorporate a healthy diet full of essential nutrition. When you have a strong system, you can go back to enjoying your favorite cheeseburgers and fries. Include more raw veggies, leafy greens, Vitamin C-rich fruits, and seasonal veggies. 
Cope with stress and anxiety - It’s time you face the fear. We often cope with stress and anxiety by partying or indulging in the fun. Now that you are home and with your support system use this time to look inwards and give yourself the healing you need. Include meditation, journaling, affirmations as a part of your daily routine.
Stay connected but socially distanced - It is unfortunate to face times like this. While strictly avoid social gatherings now, however necessary, please do not forget to connect to each other. Everyone has been coping with the pandemic there own way. It has been physically and mentally exhausting for everybody. Be mindful and stay connected with your close ones and friends.
 


Tags business social media YouTube
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Cats recover from COVID-19 very quickly, scientists want to find out why
Cats can recover from COVID-19 faster than humans. What is their secret?
4 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by