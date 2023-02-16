A healthy New York-style home in the heart of the White City

Real estate development company SANI is initiating the Rothschild 101 project - the Max Klein House on Rothschild Boulevard, Tel Aviv, which will soon undergo a comprehensive preservation process, which aspires to become the first building in Israel to meet the international health standard. Three new floors and a new garden floor will be added to the historic building, and all in a high luxurious level of finishing befitting the unique location.

The historic Rothschild Boulevard in Tel Aviv, one of the most sought-after locations in the city, the place where Israel's independence was declared has evolved into an economic and cultural center as well as an international Tech Hub. The boulevards play an essential role in the urban development of Tel Aviv, and they are frequently renovated and adapt themselves to modern urbanism and technological contemporaneity. The boulevards are surrounded by unique buildings that were built at the beginning of the last century, and were the basis of the "White City" of Tel Aviv. Rothschild Boulevard are considered the epicenter of Zionism.

Now, another landmark conservation project is being launched as part of the "White City" program - one of the long standing buildings on the boulevard, Rothschild 101 - which will be carried out by real estate development firm SANI.

The Rothschild 101 project in Tel Aviv is a project with several unique elements, explains SANI. First, it is a building designated for conservation, designed in 1933 by renowned architect Pinchas Hit (Philip Huett), who designed a plethora of buildings in Tel Aviv, and it has unique architectural values that maintain its modest style.

Second, the project's level of finishing is expected to be particularly prestigious and high, as well as having personal concierge services for tenants, and thirdly, and perhaps most importantly - its location, in the heart of Rothschild Boulevard, one of the most sought-after streets in Tel Aviv, near Shenkin Street. Also, the building will be built as a "healthy building," meaning: as much fresh air as possible for its residents, natural light and glare prevention, acoustic quality, treatment of toxic emissions, radiation and protection of the ozone. The Project aspires, but cannot commit, to become the first residential building in Israel to receive the international WELL standard.

This standard focuses on tenants and measures, certifies and monitors the built environment that affects human health and well-being, examining various parameters such as air, water, lighting, movement, thermal comfort, sound and raw materials. SANI has already started working with an American start-up that is active in the field of healthful home design to implement the standard in the building.

Preservation of historical values.

The building will be renovated, as mentioned, as part of the White City conservation plan - Plan 2650B - with the addition of three new floors on top and a new garden floor on the lower parterre floor. The White City of Tel Aviv, declared by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site, is an open museum for anyone who wishes to learn, feel and experience the cultural development of modern Israeli society. In Tel Aviv-Jaffa, there are about 2,000 buildings designated as landmark, and about 1,000 of them are included In this conservation plan, according to the website of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

This is the first renovation of the Rothschild 101 building since it was built in the 1930s by Max Klein and became the Max Klein House. The building was built by the Klein family and was used by it for generations; therefore the ultimate goal of the project is to create a harmonious combination between a building of historical value and an authentic and luxurious harmonious living experience. The project is designed by architects Tami Elinav and Ilana Kuozinetz, who specialize in landmark buildings the White City.

The size of the lot on which the project will be built is 602 sq.m., and it will have 7 floors, 20 apartments, a robotic parking lot and 2 storage rooms for bicycles for the residents' convenience. The project will include a mix of apartments: 2- and 2.5-room garden apartments with an area of 60-70 sq.m.; 3-room apartments with an area of approx. 90 sq.m., 4-room apartments with an area of approx. 120 sq.m. and a penthouse unique to Tel Aviv with an area of approx. 250 sq.m., plus a 60 sq.m. roof terrace on one level and a pool on the upper roof.

According to SANI, the total amount of the company's investment in the project will be about NIS 90 million, and the total sales expected from it is about NIS 120 million. Construction is expected to begin in March 2023 and end in March 2026.

New York standards in the White City.

SANI is a development company that has been operating in the real estate market since 2007 and specializes in residential development in urban centers, both in Israel and abroad, including in the field of urban renewal. The company, and companies under its control, carry out construction development projects of various kinds, including the purchase of land, TAMA 38 and JV transactions. The company aims to work transparently with tenants in urban renewal projects or with land owners in combination transactions, with the understanding that this is a partnership relationship. The company's founders, grew up in Tel Aviv and testify that they know the city through and through, but were educated professionally as real estate developers in New York, where they gained experience in building luxury residences. As such, according to them, they combine New York urbanism, innovation and standards, and a deep understanding of the local real estate market and the needs of the Israeli audience.

SANI, believes in creating unique projects that are characterized on the one hand by prestige and uncompromising quality, and on the other hand seamlessly integrate into the urban environment in which they are located. The experience gained in New York allows the company to implement the highest standards in its projects, and to emphasize the preservation of the urban-Israeli fabric, a representative example is the "importation" of the WELL standard to Israel.

Among the company's completed projects , we can mention 8 Antokolski in Tel Aviv, 3 Rabban Gamaliel, Tel Aviv, 3 Kehilat Eden, Tel Aviv, 44 Ben Yehuda, Tel Aviv and 24 Malan, Tel Aviv. Among the projects now under development by SANI, we can mention 53 Hagana in Green Herzliya and 23 Malan in the Kerem Hateimanim neighborhood in central Tel Aviv. And among the company's future projects can be found 82 Nordau at the corner of 59 Yehoshua bin Nun in Tel Aviv (TAMA 38/2, demolition and construction) at Tel-Aviv's prestigious "Old North" neighborhood; and a new construction project at 1 Hatavor Alley in Tel Aviv.

For more information: Rothschild 101 project

This article was written in cooperation with SANI