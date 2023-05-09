Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto landed in Israel yesterday and participated in the traditional bonfire lighting in Ashdod. Thousands from all over the country participated in the event. Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational talk, related to current issues, and called on the public to join the thousands who read the Book of Zohar every day. All the details.

Thousands participated last night in the traditional bonfire lighting led by the Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and his successor Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, which was held in memory of the holy Tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The event took place in the courtyard of the Shuva Israel yeshiva at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street in the city of Ashdod, accompanied by singers, paytans and a large orchestra.

The mass event opened with the bonfire lighting by Rabbi Pinto and his son Rabbi Yoel Moshe in memory of the holy Tanna. The event is a tradition for many years and thousands from all over Israel participated.

Shuva Israel

Afterwards, Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational talk that also discussed current issues of the time. The mayor of Ashdod, Dr. Yechiel Lasry, sat next to him in the dais.

Rabbi Pinto spoke about his complex health condition. He called on each and every one of the participants to join the circle of those learning a daily portion from the Book of Zohar as stipulated by Jewish sages. "Together we will finish the holy Book of Zohar ten thousand times by the 25th day of Elul," said Rabbi Pinto.

At the end of the bonfire lighting, the traditional hair-cutting ceremony began. Hundreds of children who had become 3 years old passed in front of Rabbi Pinto and his son Rabbi Yoel Pinto who cut a little lock of their head as is the Jewish tradition for centuries.

In the last few days and in the middle of the event, Rabbi Pinto has called to take part in the protective spiritual act of reading a daily portion of the Book of Zohar together with hundreds of thousands from all over the world. It is expected that the Book of Zohar will be completed about 10,000 times by the historic event that will be held on the 25th day of Elul - the day of the creation of the universe - in the Menorah Mivtachim Hall in Tel Aviv.

To join the protective spiritual act of reading a daily portion of Zohar >>

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel