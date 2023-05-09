The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Bar Yochai: Thousands participated in Rabbi Pinto’s traditional bonfire lighting in Ashdod

By MARK FISH
Published: MAY 9, 2023 15:50
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)
(photo credit: Shuva Israel)

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto landed in Israel yesterday and participated in the traditional bonfire lighting in Ashdod. Thousands from all over the country participated in the event. Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational talk, related to current issues, and called on the public to join the thousands who read the Book of Zohar every day. All the details.

Thousands participated last night in the traditional bonfire lighting led by the Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto and his successor Rabbi Yoel Moshe Pinto, which was held in memory of the holy Tanna Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai. The event took place in the courtyard of the Shuva Israel yeshiva at 34 Shevat Binyamin Street in the city of Ashdod, accompanied by singers, paytans and a large orchestra.

The mass event opened with the bonfire lighting by Rabbi Pinto and his son Rabbi Yoel Moshe in memory of the holy Tanna. The event is a tradition for many years and thousands from all over Israel participated.

Shuva Israel

Afterwards, Rabbi Pinto gave an inspirational talk that also discussed current issues of the time. The mayor of Ashdod, Dr. Yechiel Lasry, sat next to him in the dais.

Rabbi Pinto spoke about his complex health condition. He called on each and every one of the participants to join the circle of those learning a daily portion from the Book of Zohar as stipulated by Jewish sages. "Together we will finish the holy Book of Zohar ten thousand times by the 25th day of Elul," said Rabbi Pinto.

At the end of the bonfire lighting, the traditional hair-cutting ceremony began. Hundreds of children who had become 3 years old passed in front of Rabbi Pinto and his son Rabbi Yoel Pinto who cut a little lock of their head as is the Jewish tradition for centuries.

In the last few days and in the middle of the event, Rabbi Pinto has called to take part in the protective spiritual act of reading a daily portion of the Book of Zohar together with hundreds of thousands from all over the world. It is expected that the Book of Zohar will be completed about 10,000 times by the historic event that will be held on the 25th day of Elul - the day of the creation of the universe - in the Menorah Mivtachim Hall in Tel Aviv.

To join the protective spiritual act of reading a daily portion of Zohar >>

This article was written in cooperation with Shuva Israel



Tags Ashdod Judaism rabbi pinto
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ancient underwater temple found off coast of Naples - report

Illustrative image of an underwater temple.
2

Drinking green tea can have dangerous consequences - Israeli study

Green tea: Can a soothing natural drink have dangerous consequences? (Illustrative)
3

The first signs of Alzheimer's appear in the eyes. Here's what they are

An illustrative image of an eye
4

New study may explain bright light, familiar faces in near death experiences

Illustrative image of a bright light at the end of a tunnel.
5

Harvard researcher says he reversed his aging with these 4 steps

Can we turn back time on our aging? (Illustrative)
×
Email:
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by