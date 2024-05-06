David Intercontinental Hotel: The ultimate convention center

The David Intercontinental Hotel Tel Aviv has once again been honored as Israel's Leading Conference Hotel 2024 by the World Travel Awards, often dubbed as "The Oscars of the tourism industry."

This marks the hotel's second consecutive win and its seventh consecutive victory overall across various categories. Franco Vella, General Manager of the David Intercontinental Hotel Tel Aviv, expressed his pride in the achievement, especially during these challenging times. He credited the hotel's exceptional conference center, managed by a skilled and professional team, for this recognition. Over the years, the hotel has hosted events and conferences for leading companies worldwide, maintaining its commitment to providing meticulous and high-quality service according to international standards.

Established 31 years ago, the World Travel Awards recognizes excellence in the tourism and travel industry, earning the nickname "the Oscars of the tourism industry" by the Wall Street Journal. The results are based on input from travel agencies, industry professionals, and the general public from over 160 countries.

(credit: ITAY BENIT)

About InterContinental David Tel Aviv:

The David InterContinental Tel Aviv has stood as a true landmark since 1999, embodying Tel Aviv's vibrant energy against the backdrop of the serene Mediterranean Sea.

Drawing inspiration from its surroundings, our hotel seamlessly blends modern sophistication with traditional luxury. Step into our elegant contemporary interiors and savor the seasonal cuisine offered at our restaurants and lounges.

With 555 guestrooms, including 39 suites like the brand new Tel Aviv Suite and two Royal Suites, we offer luxurious accommodations for every guest. Enjoy our outdoor swimming pool, sun deck, and pool bar, along with 24-hour room service and a state-of-the-art Spa and Fitness Center for ultimate relaxation and wellness.

Moreover, as the preferred choice for heads of state, diplomats, and tourists alike, our hotel boasts 25 floors of breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. With 12 meeting rooms and the largest hotel-based conference and exhibition center in Israel, spanning over 3400 square meters, including a magnificent ballroom, we cater to various events and gatherings.

(credit: Ariel Turgeman)

Conveniently located at the southern end of Tel Aviv's beachfront promenade, just steps away from the vibrant SoHo neighborhood of Neve Tzedek, Old Jaffa, and the expansive beach shore, our hotel provides the perfect backdrop for your stay. Explore the city's most sought-after neighborhoods and attractions with ease.

At the David InterContinental Tel Aviv, we pride ourselves on delivering a timeless, elegant, and exciting experience synonymous with the InterContinental Hotel Group, all while offering a warm Israeli welcome.

This article was written in cooperation with David InterContinental