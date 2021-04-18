Dr. Bobbi on Why Cosmetic Dental Treatment Is More Than Just Good Looks

Dr. Bobbi Peterson is an orthodontist and the person behind Aces Braces, her dental practice. Aces Braces is located in Brooklyn, making her one of three black female orthodontists in this region. Dr. Bobbi is skilled in experimental cosmetic dentistry, making her capable of making advanced diagnoses in all aspects of dentistry. She got her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from Howard University.

Dr. Bobbi performs cosmetic dental procedures, ranging from teeth whitening to braces and orthodontics. Many people believe that cosmetic dentistry procedures are meant only to improve the appearance of one's teeth and gums. Even though one of the main aims of cosmetic dental treatments is to improve one's appearance, there are other benefits of cosmetic dental procedures as well.

As Dr. Bobbi points out, cosmetic dental procedures can also improve the function and health of one's mouth.

"Let's say you start wearing braces because your teeth are not properly aligned. Once you complete the treatment, your teeth alignment will be proper, and you will have a beautiful smile. But, more importantly, properly aligned teeth make chewing far more natural and effective. And, as many people forget, chewing is the first step in digestion. This means that your smile can now have a positive impact on your overall health," Dr. Bobbi explains.

However, the importance of oral health goes beyond healthy gums, teeth and proper bite. Gum disease and inflammation in the mouth may lead to inflammation in the blood vessels, a heart attack, stroke, or heart disease. In addition, since inflammation in the mouth affects the insulin in the body, unhealthy teeth and gums can make diabetes difficult to manage.

Oral health has also been linked to pregnancy complications. Research found that gum disease during pregnancy has caused complications like premature birth and low birth weight. Lastly, recent data has also linked poor oral health to neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.

Cosmetic dental procedures can help prevent these conditions. Dr. Bobbi points out that overcrowded teeth, usually fixed with braces, can cause numerous problems. "Overcrowded teeth are likely to cause swollen gums, which can lead to periodontal disease. If left untreated, it can cause mouth sores, tender or bleeding gums, bad breath, and possible tooth loss. Luckily, patients can easily treat this condition with braces."

Another way cosmetic dentistry can benefit a patient's overall health is by getting dental implants. "Dental implants help patients retain proper spacing between teeth, and teeth won't shift and cause an improper bite. The implant also fills the space in the patient's mouth, preventing the collection of debris that could lead to an oral infection, abscess, or cavities in neighboring teeth," Dr. Bobbi says.

Dr. Bobbi’s patients also opt for composite bonding, one of the most affordable cosmetic dentistry treatments. This procedure addresses both cosmetic and functional issues, as it’s used to restore decayed, broken, or discolored teeth. The benefit of composite bonding is that the treatment can stop the spread of decay and strengthen the already-decayed teeth more effectively.

Last but not least, one's smile can have a significant influence on their self-esteem. When people are not satisfied with their teeth, they may feel too embarrassed to smile. "Consciously refusing to smile and hiding your teeth every time can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety," Dr. Bobbi says. "Cosmetic dentistry can make your teeth beautiful and help you feel more confident. Not only will these procedures improve your looks but also your overall health.

Cosmetic treatments that are most commonly used to boost self-esteem and confidence are gingivoplasty and teeth whitening. Gingivoplasty is the procedure in which the dentist removes or reshapes the gum tissues and gum flaps to provide an ideal and proportional gum line. It’s done to help patients achieve an aesthetic smile with an optimal proportion of gums to teeth. On the other hand, teeth whitening removes surface stains from the patient’s dental enamel, brightening their smile by several shades.

The duration of each cosmetic dental treatment depends entirely on the type of procedure. While teeth whitening procedures usually take less than an hour, dental veneers may take weeks until finally completed. Patients should discuss each treatment with their dentist, so they’re fully aware of how long it will last and about the end result.

Dr. Bobbi does life-changing work and helps her patients maintain beautiful smiles and healthy mouths. Additionally, she also came up with a few solutions that allow her patients to take care of their oral health on their own. She developed a tooth-whitening pen with a unique formula that allows her patients to whiten their teeth at the comfort of their homes. Also, she came up with a design for a patent-pending, battery-operated toothbrush that ensures her patients keep their teeth squeaky clean and take care of their oral health.