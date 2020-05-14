The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Getting Auto Financing with Bad Credit

When you have a poor credit history and low credit score, getting any type of finance can become a huge problem.

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
MAY 14, 2020 16:46
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
When you have a poor credit history and low credit score, getting any type of finance can become a huge problem. Of course, the fact that you cannot get credit doesn’t mean that you won’t need credit at some point. So, for those with bad credit, it is important to consider the options with regard to how you can get the finance you need.
If you are considering the purchase of a new vehicle, you may be wondering whether you can get the finance you need. Getting auto financing can be difficult for those with damaged credit, but the good news is that there are options available. One of the options you may be able to consider is guaranteed auto financing, which will then enable you to get the vehicle you want even if your credit is not great.
 

How the Process Works

People who have damaged credit generally find that they struggle to get any sort of finance. For those that need to get a car to commute to and from work, ferry the children around, and get to other places, it can pose a huge problem.
With guaranteed auto financing, your credit score and history will not be the main point of consideration as it is with other types of traditional finance. This means that you can get the finance you need for a vehicle without your credit history dragging you down and putting obstacles in your way. This can help to reduce the stress of getting car finance hugely for those who have been turned away because of their credit.
When you apply for one of these auto finance loans, the dealers will look at your income and employment rather than your credit history. Many people have bad credit for a variety of reasons, but that does not mean they cannot afford to take out a loan in their current situation. Dealers who offer this type of finance will look at your current finances and situation rather than what has happened in the past.
In addition, the process is made even easier because there are companies that can help to connect you with the right dealers. This means you do not have to trawl the internet and contact one dealer after another to see if you qualify. It can save you a lot of time, effort, and hassle, and it means that you are more likely to be matched with a dealer that can cater to your specific needs and situation.
 

A Great Choice for Those with Damaged Credit

There is no doubt that this type of financing is a great choice for those with damaged credit. Of course, your credit score and history may have an impact on the terms of the loan, as these are unlikely to be as favorable as for someone with excellent credit. However, it does mean that you can get the financial lifeline you need to be able to invest in the vehicle you want.  


