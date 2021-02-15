Getting started with a business is always a great idea for any serious entrepreneur. However, it is not always easy especially when penetrating a market with already established brands in that niche. For that reason, small businesses must be strategic in their efforts to make their presence known in the market. Glasgow SEO expert, Craig Campbell advises business start-ups to make use of digital marketing as a means to grow and gain entry into the market.

Using his own story, Craig Campbell shows small businesses how at the age of 23 years he was able to embrace the growing SEO industry and built a massive enterprise from it. His success in the industry has won him great opportunities, speaking to entrepreneurs across Europe and beyond. He has been sharing his experiences for those seeking help with SEO and establishment in the digital marketing sphere.

Campbell on Pursuing His Dream

If you are like Craig Campbell, then he would be the right person to learn from. What propelled him to the heights he has attained was the desired to work for himself and for that matter do his own business. He simply could not let other people interfere with his growth and development. He says, “There was something in me that didn’t allow me to work for someone else and I never wanted by growth prevented by anyone.” This belief was essential in building his career and being established as a SEO expert.

Today, Craig Campbell is known for link building, PPC management and online reputation management. He provides various SEO and digital marketing training courses on different levels. This includes Google Adwords and social media training. Campbell believes that these are essential for small business to penetrate the already congested market place. To provide customized SEO solutions for his clients, Campbell has a small staff that helps him deliver quality service.

Campbell is a household name especially in the world of SEO and digital marketing sphere. He has attended and spoken at many conferences in this area and continues to sell much more on SoundCloud, Spotify and Google Play where you can get his materials. The biggest force that has driven Craig Campbell is his passion for SEO and digital marketing as a whole. Nothing helps one to persevere against all odds more than the zeal and pursuit of a dream. Campbell wanted to do his own business and nothing could stop him from making this achievement.

Craig Campbell is a real definition of success, especially for small businesses. He has learned the digital marketing concepts and believes that start-ups need them to succeed in this era going into the future. The main reason why he jumped ship into his dream career was the hunger and enthusiasm that he had for the digital business world.

Campbell’s Advice to Propelling Your Business

When getting started with your small business, it is usually a real struggle. It feels the same for everybody, including Craig Campbell. He says the challenges ranging from clients that don’t pay on time to building a brand that can be trusted in the market. However, the most important thing is to consider those challenges a learning experience and try to find footing amidst them. With SEO and digital marketing, the costs can easily be managed and kept at a minimum and that helps businesses grow steadily towards establishment.

With digital marketing, you can set yourself apart from the rest in the industry. Campbell tells entrepreneurs to invest in their skill set as a means to stand out from other brands in the niche. Most importantly, be disciplined enough to remain relevant to your customers. This requires a continuous fine-tuning of business operations and keep up with the ever-changing digital trends. Invest in your personal development as Campbell advises as a way to keep up with the competition in the market and expand your reach and customer base.

Small Businesses Grow with Digital Marketing