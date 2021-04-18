Greedy Growth lists 5 Reasons Why Instagram Marketing is Indispensable

Instagram is the cherry on every cake these days. Whether you are a small business owner, celebrity, influencer, or brand, social media is the umbrella under which old ideas are intermingling and creating new opportunities, new solutions, and sometimes even new problems. However, as per UK’s number-one Instagram marketing company, Greedy Growth , honesty, and entertaining ideas are as much in vogue as they have always been. For all you know, the entire landscape is a bullseye. These experts believe that in this day and age of digitalization, Instagram marketing is indispensable for every company, whether big or small. Here are their top five reasons why.

Images have always spoken to us but never so provocatively

Have you ever thought about the adage that a picture speaks a thousand words? Have you ever wondered what it means? Thinkers at Greedy Growth believe that the answer is closer to you than you think. Have you ever noticed how you think? You and most individuals think in images. An image sums up our emotions and our thoughts. It gives them form and makes it easier for us to understand and relate to what is happening. As per Greedy Growth, the same rule applies to the images we see on Instagram. They contain thousands and thousands of words that grasp our imagination. And that’s what we call a connection. Images connect with us quickly and strongly, and Instagram is primarily a visual platform. It has become so successful because people don’t have to stress over reading content. They can just thumb the images and get a sense of what you or your brand is about.

We love stories

Story-telling is as old as us. From cave art to digital art, our need to share our experiences and learnings has been strong and growing. For Greedy Growth, this need in us makes us share stories and turns us into willing consumers of stories. We have seen that happen with gossip, haven’t we? The juicier, spicier, and more scandalous a story, the quicker it leaps from ear to ear. A story takes us to a different world. It’s the quickest medium of transportation we have. Stories can make us cry, laugh, ponder, and even inspire. The potency of a good story also lies in the way it’s told. Instagram allows you to turn your product into a story. A good story often parallels a good product; at least, that’s what people seem to think. So why not leverage this opportunity for marketing and tell your best story yet!

Building a community is easier than before

The world, it seems, has shed a lot of weight and cleansed itself of boundaries that only hindered us from knowing each other. The internet has opened new doors to new hearts. What was once exotic is now familiar and, therefore, less intimidating. Knowledge does not mean we become what or who we have come to know, but rather, we integrate what we have come to consider as familiar. This is how diverse communities thrive. And if you think about it, all communities are diverse because people, even though they may come from the same culture and place, retain sparks of individuality. According to Greedy Growth, a community space makes room for all people and all kinds of exploratory ideas. Instagram is easing that sense of community creation. You can find people who are naturally driven to your brand and, through your visual story-telling, attract those who might otherwise not know or use your brand.

Get direct feedback

We thrive on feedback. The first airplane would have never evolved to what they are today if it wasn’t for feedback. That’s why even the best filmmakers trust test audiences to give them feedback. Experts at Greedy Growth share that on Instagram, feedback is much more immediate and anywhere between scathingly true and obscurely honest. All your followers are like extended eyes for your brand. They may see and report things that you might miss because you are so deeply involved with the details. This can offer real-time solutions and applicable ideas to improve the quality of experience you wish to generate.

It’s the most economical way to reach out