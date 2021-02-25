How Can an Israeli Apply to One of The Universities in The UK

The UK has some of the best international universities. Currently, about 500,000 international students are studying various degree courses in the UK. Among this, a considerable number are students from Israel.

Most of the students enroll for a master’s degree in linguistics, international relations, computer science, design and health sciences. Entry requirements vary with the degree level. All international students seeking admission to any UK university need to understand the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) system.

Start the earliest

The UK universities have strict application deadlines and if you miss it, there is nothing you can do about it. You will be forced to wait until the next application season. There are several documents you need to have during the application process. Some may time take longer to obtain. You will redeem a significant amount of time if you start your application process early.

Have the mandatory documents

The admissions board will always ask for documents to prove you are qualified to study the course you are applying for. If you want to study for a master’s degree, you must have completed an undergraduate degree course in your home country or any other country.

The other mandatory requirements are: - a valid passport, a certificate of advanced English language proficiency test, a TB test certificate, a COVID-19 test certificate, a UK student visa, letter(s) of funding (either from parents, scholarship, employee, sponsor). The English test is important and you need to improve foreign language skills before you appear for it. You should take time to study and prepare for the test.

Identify your course

After you have confirmed all the mandatory documents, identify your field of study. Your choice should be driven by your passion, if you love arts, search for art courses and so on.

Each course has a unique code which you should note down because you will be asked to enter the code when applying on the UCAS website. Once you have selected your desired course, go online and search for a university that offers the course.

Essay help for foreign students

Prepare your personal statement

This is a requirement for all UK university admissions. Your personal statement is significant if you want to earn a chance at a UK university. You are limited to a maximum of 4,000 characters (note characters, not words.