How Quality and Authenticity Has led to Gorilla Mind's explosive growth

Health, fitness, nutrition, and supplements are big industries. With revenues in the billions, these markets are flooded with products and information. It’s easy to get overwhelmed when trying to sort through these crowded industries and find reliable and effective products.

One company that has stood out from the pack recently with transparent formulations and science-based information to support their product launches is Gorilla Mind.

Known online as More Plates More Dates , Derek is one of the founders of Gorilla Mind. He is a popular YouTuber who focuses on all aspects of men’s health. Sure he discusses dating, fitness, and bodybuilding, but he also delves into highly specialized information, complete with the science behind topics such as biohacking, preventing hair loss, hormone optimization, and supplements.

In three short years, Gorilla Mind has become a multimillion-dollar company. In addition to this exponential growth, it is becoming a very well-respected name in the fitness and supplement market. Specializing in turnkey products with effective ingredients and optimal dosages, Gorilla Mind has an impressive team of talented athletes behind the brand. The supplements aren’t limited to physical performance as the line also includes products for improved sleep and increased cognitive performance.

Gorilla Mind covers the entire cycle of a day from pre-workout, to hydration, to a good night’s sleep after a busy day. This factors in to Derek’s belief in overall wellness and that a balance must exist between rest and performance. Gorilla Mind knocks it out of the park with their products thanks to the brand’s carefully chosen combinations and concentrations of high-quality active ingredients in each supplement.

Their Pre-Workout formula is designed to increase nitric oxide levels and let you push yourself to your max limits when it comes to focus, drive, endurance, and overall power. The Instant Energy formula is self-explanatory and is packed with carefully selected stimulants and Nootropics. It does not contain any nitric oxide boosters but does offer the heightened energy and clean mental clarity. For those who do want the benefits of increased nitric oxide sans the stimulants, Nitric is the way to go, featuring a high dose of NO precursors and hyper-hydrating agents. Gorilla Mind Smooth is a stimulant-free productivity supplement. Ideal for people who are sensitive to caffeine, Gorilla Mind Smooth offers clarity and concentration minus the jitters. When it’s time to wind down for the day, Gorilla Dream is comprised of a potent recovery blend that will put you to sleep pronto. Best of all, it is non-habit forming and features natural ingredients.

Gorilla Mind fits flawlessly under Derek’s business structure. He built his brand with edgy, informed content focusing on the peak of human performance. His passion for pharmacology paved the way for Derek’s top-tier Gorilla Mind supplements. A firm believer in science, these products were formulated with proven ingredients to live up to customer expectations.

Another reason Derek has been such a hit on YouTube (he has about 550,000 subscribers) is his authentic and relatable nature. He delivers beneficial content in a way that engages people and holds their attention. Really, Derek comes across as the friend you work out with at the gym. Derek prides himself on connecting with his viewers as he sees this as a trust-based relationship. This authenticity translated directly to Gorilla Mind’s model. Derek knew people would have high expectations and he was determined to put out a line of products that would not only meet but exceed his customers’ standards.

A firm believer in advancing one’s knowledge, Derek is constantly researching about new literature on supplementation, endocrinology, and overall health optimization practices.

With his quest for knowledge, strong social media presence, and a supplement line that can help people unlock the potential of their physique, Derek is on course to making Gorilla Mind a very unique beast in the supplement industry.