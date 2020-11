In Conversation with International Speaker Juan Pablo Barahona

“My story started when I was nine years old. It was when my brother got sick, and his doctor said he only had one to two years left to live. We went to all the best doctors, but unfortunately, they all gave the same diagnosis. I fully supported our parents as they tried to do everything to save him. That period in my life motivated me to burn my limiting beliefs and start on my path to self-discovery. I felt pain for humanity. There were so many times they’ve been told that something’s not possible, so they stop chasing their dreams, or hoping for anything more. I got obsessed with breaking my limits and helping others do the same.”