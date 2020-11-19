In Conversation with International Speaker Juan Pablo Barahona

I recently spoke to him to learn how he’s using lessons from his personal life and his spiritual awakening to help entrepreneurs transform their lives from the inside out.

Juan Pa, What Was The Biggest Challenge You Went Through And How Did You Overcome This? Are There Any Lessons There That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From?

“My story started when I was nine years old. It was when my brother got sick, and his doctor said he only had one to two years left to live. We went to all the best doctors, but unfortunately, they all gave the same diagnosis. I fully supported our parents as they tried to do everything to save him. That period in my life motivated me to burn my limiting beliefs and start on my path to self-discovery. I felt pain for humanity. There were so many times they’ve been told that something’s not possible, so they stop chasing their dreams, or hoping for anything more. I got obsessed with breaking my limits and helping others do the same.”

Juan Pa’s brother recovered but Juan Pa’s life did not immediately improve. He describes going through periods of low self-worth and spending hours on the weekends consuming alcohol to numb his pain because he was dealing with so much at one time. The stresses of building a successful business also became too much of a burden to him.

“I wanted to be perfect in everything I did, but I felt that it wasn’t possible. I started being too hard on myself. Always striving for more and then giving my best until one day, I just gave up. I went from one extreme to the other—full-on party mode. I let everything go. It was then that I experienced the deep dark night of my soul. There was only suffering. I wanted to give up because of so much pain. It came to the point that I lost every will to live.”

Despite these challenges, Juan Pa was able to rise out of the depressive and negative mindset he had for so long by studying religion and spiritual lifestyles from cultures around the world. Juan Pablo Barahona started to visit the ancient cultures of Asia, South America, and beyond. He studied and learned as much as he could and created a system that would help him build his online businesses with less stress and more time with loved ones and family.

“Thankfully, I was able to wake up and find the balance between being the best I could be, and also accepting the humanness in me. I allowed myself to fail and acknowledge that things are not always going to come out as I want them to be. What’s important is that I strive to be the best and help others do the same, so I went into studying everything—from mindset, kinesiology, Chinese medicine, yoga, Qigong, energy work, hypnosis, NLP, different types of movement, to all kinds of healing modalities. Everything I could to help myself and others enter our flow state and peak performance.”

His knowledge and understanding of himself and spirituality allowed him to do something most entrepreneurs struggle with, juggling several businesses at once. Once he had the understanding of himself and how his businesses were there to compliment his walk in life, he was better able to balance several businesses at once. Juan Pa shared how he was able to do this with his three businesses:

“My first business is JuanPa Global. It concentrates on helping companies and entrepreneurs reach their business goals using tools and strategies that enable them to enter their flow state and peak performance. Second, is the Conscious Living School, where we organize online and live events. Our goal is to help people become more conscious of their way of life by teaching them about health, wellness, nutrition, breathwork, healing, and a whole lot more. The third revolves around the method that I’ve created using my decades of experience in coaching people and learning called the Quantum Flow Method. We focus on teaching people about the whole manifestation process so they can upgrade every area of their life. It’s open for anyone, but mostly, it’s for teachers and coaches to learn about Quantum Flow, Quantum Flow Fitness, Quantum Flow Dance, and Quantum Flow Kids so they can share this manifestation and embodiment method around the world.” States Juan Pablo Barahona.