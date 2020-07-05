Is It a Good Idea to Combine Melatonin and CBD?



The Benefits of Melatonin

First, it’s a good idea to look at the benefits commonly associated with melatonin.

Easier to Get to Sleep

Your body already produces melatonin on a day-to-day basis. When you stop seeing light, your brain starts to allow melatonin to take over, which is what leads to the feeling of sleepiness that occurs when you lay down for bed. Supplementing with additional melatonin will make it easier to get to sleep.

Staying Asleep

Not only can melatonin make it easier for you to get to sleep, but it can also make it easier for you to stay asleep once you’re there. Melatonin typically reduces the chance that you’ll wake up multiple times during the night. If you currently have this problem, consider supplementing with melatonin to help you avoid waking up regularly.

More Restful Sleep

The Benefits of CBD



What about CBD? On its own, CBD can help in these ways. The amount of sleep you're getting won't necessarily matter if the sleep itself isn't restful. Unfortunately, a substantial amount of people struggle with sleep that just isn't restful. When you're thinking about what you can do to rejuvenate yourself and avoid fatigue, consider the fact that you might be having restless sleep during the night.

Less Common Anxiousness

Many people find that their levels of common everyday stress is lowered when they take CBD. Although some amount of anxiousness is very common in day-to-day life, you never want it to start interfering with your ability to work and socialize. CBD may be able to turn slightly elevated levels of anxiousness into much lower levels.

Better Handling of Daily Stressors

Daily stressors are a problem that most people deal with on a day-to-day basis. However, that’s the thing: most people deal with these stressors effectively. If you find that it’s very difficult for you to handle your stressors, even the ones that happen every day, you may want to consider using CBD to make that easier.

Maintaining Healthy Sleep Cycles