The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Is It a Good Idea to Combine Melatonin and CBD?

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JULY 5, 2020 09:26
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
(photo credit: UNSPLASH)
You may never have thought of combining melatonin and CBD, but there are plenty of individuals who have done so already. When coming across something like melatonin gummies, which often have CBD and melatonin already combined, some people wonder whether it’s a good idea to combine these two. Should you be considering CBD and melatonin gummies for your daily routine? Here’s what you need to know.

The Benefits of Melatonin
First, it’s a good idea to look at the benefits commonly associated with melatonin.
  •  Easier to Get to Sleep
Your body already produces melatonin on a day-to-day basis. When you stop seeing light, your brain starts to allow melatonin to take over, which is what leads to the feeling of sleepiness that occurs when you lay down for bed. Supplementing with additional melatonin will make it easier to get to sleep. 
  • Staying Asleep
Not only can melatonin make it easier for you to get to sleep, but it can also make it easier for you to stay asleep once you’re there. Melatonin typically reduces the chance that you’ll wake up multiple times during the night. If you currently have this problem, consider supplementing with melatonin to help you avoid waking up regularly.
  • More Restful Sleep 
The amount of sleep you’re getting won’t necessarily matter if the sleep itself isn’t restful. Unfortunately, a substantial amount of people struggle with sleep that just isn’t restful. When you’re thinking about what you can do to rejuvenate yourself and avoid fatigue, consider the fact that you might be having restless sleep during the night.
The Benefits of CBD

What about CBD? On its own, CBD can help in these ways.
  • Less Common Anxiousness
Many people find that their levels of common everyday stress is lowered when they take CBD. Although some amount of anxiousness is very common in day-to-day life, you never want it to start interfering with your ability to work and socialize. CBD may be able to turn slightly elevated levels of anxiousness into much lower levels.
  • Better Handling of Daily Stressors
Daily stressors are a problem that most people deal with on a day-to-day basis. However, that’s the thing: most people deal with these stressors effectively. If you find that it’s very difficult for you to handle your stressors, even the ones that happen every day, you may want to consider using CBD to make that easier. 
  • Maintaining Healthy Sleep Cycles
A sleep-specific benefit of CBD is that it can help you maintain healthy sleep cycles. Many people have a difficult time with their sleep cycles, which may be slightly off and difficult to work through. When you need to maintain healthy sleep cycles, consider looking toward CBD, which could be able to support healthy sleep cycles.
Combining Melatonin and CBD
When you combine melatonin and CBD, especially in melatonin gummies that you may be able to take just before you go to sleep, you’ll find that you get the benefits of both. That means it’s actually a great idea to take the two together. Their benefits complement each other, which is an effective manner of using supplements.
The best way to combine melatonin and CBD is with melatonin gummy from a trustworthy source like Charlotte's Web. Instead of trying to come up with the perfect way to combine the two on your own, you can just take melatonin gummy from Charlotte's Web. They’re portable, simple, and high-quality, so you never have to worry about what you’re putting into your body.
Conclusion
It’s important to think about what you’re doing when you combine any supplements. The good news is that most people consider it very safe to combine melatonin and CBD. You just need to make sure you’re getting both your melatonin and your CBD from a reputable source, and you’ll be ready to go. Consider Charlotte's Web for your CBD melatonin gummies so you know you’re getting the best products every time.


Tags CBD sleep melatonin
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ayman Odeh chose to show solidarity with a terrorist - editorial By JPOST EDITORIAL
Between annexation and coronavirus spike, who's in charge? By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: With or without sovereignty By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel is becoming a fascist country By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum It's time to give Netanyahu, Trump a break and benefit of the doubt By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
4 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by