The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Kelsey Kaplan on Leveraging Social Media to Build Your Personal Brand

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
APRIL 22, 2021 12:58
(photo credit: KELSEY KAPLAN)
(photo credit: KELSEY KAPLAN)
 
In today's world, most digital brands and businesses are focused on clicks, likes, and creating a positive user experience on their social channels. They work tirelessly to increase online exposure and sales through the use of social media. But what happens when the face behind a brand is an individual rather than a company?
Individuals building a personal brand online have to take a different approach to grow their social media presence. One of the most effective ways is through building personal relationships with their audience. Research shows most consumers make a buying decision based on information they get from people they know and trust.
Kelsey Kaplan, a fashion industry expert and renowned digital marketer based in the heart of San Francisco, has first-hand knowledge on the matter.
Kaplan is the mind behind the Kelsey Kaplan Fashion brand and blog. Born with a passion for fashion, Kaplan worked hard over the years to establish a brand that has become easily recognizable.
As Kaplan explains, the purpose of her work and her blog is to “provide a destination where fashion enthusiasts can find daily style tips and advice, as well as useful life hacks.” She also uses her social media presence as an avenue for brands to showcase their goods and services through paid advertising.
With an Instagram audience of approximately 82,000 followers, she has learned a few pearls of wisdom along the way. Here are her tips on how to leverage social media to build your personal brand.
Engage with Other Users
Kaplan says she places importance on keeping a cohesive image and engaging with social media users. Kaplan regularly engages with other accounts with similar followings by commenting and liking photos, or partnering up for social media giveaways.
"The idea behind likes, comments, and giveaways is that the people I'm interacting with will be curious about me, look through my profile, and then click the follow button," Kaplan explains. "Asking questions is a great way to encourage people to talk about your brand and therefore increase its visibility. 
Create Engaging Content
“It’s not enough to only engage with perspective and potential followers, you need to engage with your loyal followers as well,” says Kaplan, “There’s no better way to do so than creating captivating content.” Kaplan posts on both her Instagram feed and stories. She says she speaks directly to her followers, asks them questions, and has them interact with her page. “Be sure to use every tool available to you. I see more reciprocal engagement when I switch up the type of content that I post daily,” she says.
Be Unique and Memorable
“In order to create a recognizable brand, one must give people something to remember them by, and being an authentic voice definitely helps,” says Kaplan
"Brands and retailers hire me to promote their goods and services through product placement or advertisements on my social media channels and blog," she explains.
"They choose me over other influencers because they desire my colorful imagery and creative 'storytelling'," she adds. "That's what makes me stand out from the rest. Also, I only promote products and services that I truly believe in, and as a result, my paid posts appear as natural and organic as possible!"
Ensure Consistency in Your Brand Image and Voice
Kaplan believes the best way to develop a unique and memorable brand is by ensuring consistency across all social media channels. “When people want to learn more about you they will search for you on different social media channels. You need to make sure your work is consistent. That way your personal brand will be well received regardless where it is discovered. For example, I make sure that all my content includes vibrant imagery and highlights the latest fashion trends. That is what makes my brand memorable and ‘me’,” she says.
Provide Value to Your Followers
Social media is an excellent channel for advertising. But, using it solely to advertise a brand can have a negative effect, says Kelsey Kaplan. For example, she says spamming followers with promotional content and ads will result in a slew of unfollows. To successfully grow a brand, Kelsey stresses the importance of providing value to your audience.
“I like offering my followers something in return for supporting me. You can host giveaways or contests to give your supporters a chance to win an item they desire but would never purchase themselves. Or, reach out directly and ask them what you can do to help them out. Giving away some of your time, your advice, your undivided attention really helps nurture your connections. It will pay off in the end,” Kelsey says.
Those interested in seeing Kelsey's advice and work in action can visit her Instagram page and her blog, Kelsey Kaplan Fashion.
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by