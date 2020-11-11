The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Kiara Moon’s Journey from Starting as an Auditor to Becoming a Leading Model

NOVEMBER 11, 2020 14:34

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
NOVEMBER 11, 2020 14:34
(photo credit: KIARA MOON)
It's easy to feel stuck in a dead-end job with no end in sight. Professions such as a customer service representative or an accountant might make decent money, but they can feel tedious and unfulfilling for creative people. Kiara Moon is one of these individuals, who started with a career as an auditor, but has since worked to achieve her dreams as a top model in the adult industry.
Kiara Moon is 24 and worked as an auditor and analyst for a while to make ends meet. However, she quickly realized this wasn't her passion. "I'm a creative person and free spirit," says Moon. "I march to the beat of my own drum and don't like being told what to do. That made my 9 to 5 job suffocating." After some time, Moon felt like she needed to strike out on her own and try something new. She started modeling on Instagram, where she currently has over 400,000 followers. She posts selfies in some of her favorite outfits, as well as previews for her adult content. In addition, Kiara has an account on Nudiez, where she posts explicit photos for her 68,000 followers and counting. The content is private unless you subscribe. "My current career is much more fulfilling because I work for myself and on my own terms. I love bringing people happiness and putting a smile on their face. It's also empowering to show my body and feel beautiful in a public setting. I get to flourish in my creative and artistic side, setting up shoots and curating outfits and scenes for my followers."
Outside of her modeling career, Kiara Moon is a fascinating person. She skydived from 18,000 feet in Santa Barbara and has her M1 license to ride motorcycles. "I'm a bit of a thrill seeker," she says. "I love living on the edge and trying new things." She also has a charitable side and has volunteered with organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Alcoholics Anonymous, and Eating Disorders Anonymous. "Giving back is so important, especially with everything that's going on in the world. I want to make an impact and help people live better lives."
If you feel stuck in a job you don't enjoy, Kiara Moon recommends that you pursue your passions instead. This has worked out for her and led her to a much happier life.


