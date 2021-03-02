The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Looking over Jerusalem from Savyon View

By ALAN ROSENBAUM  
MARCH 2, 2021 15:39
(photo credit: 3D VISION)
(photo credit: 3D VISION)
 
The sights of Jerusalem are like no other city in the world. From the hustle and bustle of the Mahane Yehuda Market to the quiet, quaint alleyways of the Old City; from the city’s early morning light reflected on the pale Jerusalem stone to a golden sunset over the Western Wall, Jerusalem is unique. Israel’s capital is filled with meaning and ancient history, and yet, is a modern, up-to-date city with shopping malls and arcades, dining, universities, parks, and museums.
If you are interested in experiencing the beauty, meaning, and sights of Jerusalem, consider Savyon View, the luxury residential complex taking shape in the heart of the city between HaNeviim Street and Jaffa Road. Savyon View is within walking distance of the city’s major attractions, including Mahane Yehuda Market, Mamilla Mall, the Old City, the Ben Yehuda Pedestrian Mall, Cinema City, and Jerusalem’s top restaurants, cafes, and art galleries. It is conveniently located near the Jerusalem Light Rail and all public transportation.
Photo credit: 3 divisionPhoto credit: 3 division
Savyon View includes one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses built to the highest standards, combining modern architecture with traditional Jerusalem construction. Most apartments open onto a terrace offering stunning panoramic views of the city. Imagine sitting on your balcony, looking towards the Old City as the sun sets over Jerusalem. The building will feature spacious public areas, including an impressive lobby and a resident club, which is an ideal meeting point for all occasions. The Savyon View project will include a separate, commercial center and office building adjacent to the residences. A lush green hanging garden on the 10th-floor roof of the office building will be accessible to all Savyon View residents via a pedestrian footbridge. In addition, a second garden terrace will be available on the 21st floor for residents of the 21st floor and above.  
Savyon View is ideal for visitors to Israel who want to make their vacation home in the heart of Jerusalem, for those who want to make it their permanent residence for aliyah, or those who wish to purchase it as an investment. Occupancy is scheduled for the second half of 2022.  Savyon View is designed by Africa Israel Residences, one of Israel’s oldest and most trusted real estate companies. If you’ve wanted to call Jerusalem your home, Savyon View is calling.  Click here for more information or to arrange a consultation about Savyon View, Jerusalem’s newest masterpiece. 


Tags Jerusalem israel real estate market apartments
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Rise in empty propaganda indicates worrisome trend

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Our government cares only about its own power - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nimrod Goren

Israel-Turkey relations are not only about Erdogan and Bibi

 By NIMROD GOREN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Naftali Bennett: The kingmaker who will not be king - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Amotz Asa-El

Israel Elections: What went wrong with Israeli politics?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Coronavirus: Can a vaccinated person still spread COVID?

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday.
3

US airstrikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria kill at least one fighter

Smoke rises after an U.S. airstrike, while the Iraqi army pushes into Topzawa village during the operation against Islamic State militants near Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq October 24, 2016.
4

Coronavirus: 11 test positive on New York rescue flight to Israel

The departure hall of an almost empty Ben-Gurion Airport, January 25, 2021.
5

Israeli researchers say spirulina algae could reduce COVID mortality rate

VAXA facilities in Iceland, where the algae are cultivated in order to change their metabolomic profile and bioactive molecules.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by