The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Special Content

MEET BOARD’S COUNCIL PHP AGENCY: JOSE GAYTAN

By DN MEDIA NETWORK  
FEBRUARY 10, 2021 09:53
(photo credit: JOSE GAYTAN)
(photo credit: JOSE GAYTAN)
 
Meet Mr. Jose Gaytan, an entrepreneur, speaker, mentor, and agency builder, a man exploring all horizons. He has paved his path towards success by discovering his interest and passion towards entrepreneurship and associating with great mentors who helped him reach great heights of success. Today he and his wife, Marlene, are the proud leaders of the fastest growing financial marketing company in the U.S, PHP Agency Inc. Their team TGA The Great Awakening, represents 50% of the company. 

Gaytan’s early life and inspiration behind entrepreneurship 

Jose Gaytan firmly believes that the entrepreneur gene was passed on to him by his mother. Gaytan, along with his three siblings, has been raised by his mother after his parents got separated. Gaytan admired seeing her work, her magic as she presented her company, and getting clients at the visits. Seeing his mother meeting all odds, raising all her children with optimism and freedom by running her own business is what inspired him to choose entrepreneurship as his career option over a job. 

Gaytan walking down the memory lane 

Gaytan, led by a friend, business coach, and visionary, Patrick Bet David, decided to help start PHP Agency in October 2009. He mentions that the risks of the unknown, the excitement of the future outcomes, and the shot of making history were a few of the things that drove him to begin the journey of starting a company. He and his wife were committed to having each other’s back while building the company. Together they attracted other strong couples to work alongside each other and create something they can be proud of as a power couple. Talking about the obstacles he faced, he believes the biggest one is the mental obstacle. “When you learn to have mental toughness, you will overcome every battle that comes your way on your journey to success,” Gaytan quoted. 

Gaytan explaining his business and its sole objective
Gaytan is a proud co-founder of a leading Financial Marketing Organization, TGA Financials /PHP Agency, which protects families with various life insurance products and secures people’s retirements with guaranteed products offered by insurance companies. It provides the best part-time and full-time opportunities in the financial services industry. One can make a high income by getting a life insurance license, world class training, and protecting families with the various services.

Jose’s inspiration and vision 

Gaytan’s favorite quote is, “Don’t expect people to understand your grind when God didn’t give them your vision.” With this mindset, he has the vision to have 500,000 licensed agents by 2029 and dominate the industry. He plans to be an international powerhouse and a household name. Along the way, by making a significant change in people’s lives, helping millions of people reach their goals and dreams motivates him to keep growing and make history. 

Follow Jose On Instagram: 
@jfgaytan


Tags finance marketing Entrepreneur
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Coronavirus: Why can't Israeli innovation reopen schools?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amos Yadlin

To stop Iran, Israel needs to work with Biden, not against him - opinion

 By AMOS YADLIN
Gil Troy

American Jews: Why are you AWOL on Iran? - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Coronavirus corruption: Israel’s inexcusable failure - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

ICC chamber decision is an irreparable stain on the court - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who are vaccinated for COVID have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by