Every entrepreneur or businessman needs to learn the tricks of the trade before they can venture out on their own. There are those who go to school and get an education and there are those who learn from experience, but all who succeed learn this valuable lesson: the best way to make money in a business is by knowing the right people.

Connections are the cornerstone of the business market. Any business can only truly take off when there are people to support it and see it through. This is exactly what Randy Garn, entrepreneur, speaker and New York Times best-selling author, is teaching potential businessmen.

As a passionate family man, Randy understands the importance of bonding and building relationships. People are your most valuable assets, even in business. Randy has made a name for himself by turning his relationships into major revenue streams. His efforts have also helped business leaders and entrepreneurs who come to him for advice.

In addition to being a New York Times Bestselling author, he is also an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, one of the Top 40 Under 40 Entrepreneurs in the US, and a Harvard Business Alumnus. Despite these staggering achievements, Randy takes the most pride in his work as a high-performance business coach, where he teaches potential entrepreneurs the importance of making the right connections. “Networking is the cornerstone of any successful business. Without the knowledge of making and maintaining relations with potential customers, colleagues, or clients, no business is likely to succeed,” said Randy.

“I have mastered the art of customer acquisition, which is one of the first things I teach people. Marketing, sales, and experience is another component I excel at very much; how it affects top business leaders, experts, CEOs and influencers is very important for understanding a business and the way it is run,” said Randy.

These major networking successes have allowed him to found several companies, and partner in the founding of several more. Among them are Prosper, Hero Partners, Education Success Inc., High Performance Institute, and others.

Apart from his advice on networking, Randy also focuses the importance of maximizing productivity and performance. “By identifying the problems in your business, by understanding and anticipating the customer’s needs, you can build a more personal relationship with them which is what matters ultimately,” added Randy.