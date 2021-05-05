“when I wake up, I am reborn” (Mahatma Gandhi), Gandhi probably slept on an orthopedic mattress before saying this, now jokes aside, a good night sleep is a lot like rebirth, sleeping enables your body to recharge, both mentally and physically. Research have proven that poor sleep has a direct correlation with heart diseases, impaired brain functioning and increases chances of gaining weight. Good sleep helps your muscles to recover and your immune system to function properly and reduces the odds of being depressed. Now you probably ask yourself “how can I assure a good night sleep”, well, a great first step is sleeping on orthopedic mattresses just like we offer at King Royal.

We all heard the term “orthopedic mattress” at least several times throughout our life, but how many of us really know what an orthopedic mattress is, for most people an orthopedic mattress means a stiff mattress, orthopedic mattresses yield a lot more features than just stiffness, the main purpose of orthopedic mattresses is reducing pressure from the back and spine, since the spine holds and stabilizes the entire body throughout the day, it suffers from a lot of load, so when the day ends and the body is able to recharge, you should use a mattress that supports it, here are some of the benefits King Royal’s orthopedic mattresses offer:

Zonal support and efficient weight distribution.

Designed to contour the shape of your body and adjust accordingly.

Varies from medium to hard firmness.

It is breathable.

It is tested by doctors and health experts.

Made from unique materials.

Here at King Royal we have a few tips for choosing the right orthopedic mattress:

Test different kinds in the store and find the one that suits you. Ask sleep experts. Test the mattresses for a few minutes.

King Royal is a company that specializes In manufacture and export of orthopedic mattresses, here are examples of some of our highly recommended mattresses:

Sport visco

This mattress is designed especially for athletes, it is engineered to distribute weight evenly which allows quick recovery for aching muscles caused by constant physical activity, the mattress is breathable so the there is an excellent air flow which prevents sweating.

Item description:

Visco and springless

High quality dense polymer

Double sided

Natural cotton fabric

Firmness level: 5

Height: 22 cm (can be modified)

Natural latex orthopedic mattress

the natural latex mattress is extremely good for people who are sensitive or allergic to dust because it is made from anti-bacterial aloe fabric which is also great for people with a sensitive skin, it is a firm mattress with great spinal support.

Item description:

Springless SK polymer mattress

Double sided Purple polymer upper layer

Egg sponge layer

Double sided pillowtop latex layer

Anti-bacterial aloe fabric

Classic orthopedic spring mattress

The classic spring mattress is suitable for everyone, it is the classic spring mattress we all know and love, featuring orthopedic traits, the adjusted support and the general comfort of an orthopedic mattress.

Item description:

Steel framed spring mattress

Jacquard fabric

“Legend” mattress

High quality King Royal mattress made by King Royal. Contains dense polymer, and a thick layer of visco gel, in order to balance the body and to grant a float like feeling. Custom tailoring from natural fabric that displaces moisture and delivers longer product life.

Has extent support cushions that fit you personally.

Item description:

Ventilating system that cools the body

One sided mattress

Height: 30 cm

10-year warranty

“New York” mattress

A high-quality King Royal mattress, contains dense pocket springs and a thick natural latex layer which contributes to weight distribution and grants firm support. This premium quality mattress is suitable for everyone that is looking to invest in his sleeping experience and everyday functioning. The mattress’s natural cotton fabric helps separating heat and moisture which guarantees longer product life.

Item description:

Has 9 different support areas for extra support.

Very firm

Has a ventilation system that helps spread body heat.

Carrying handles

Double sided

Height: 30 cm

10-year warranty

Integrated visco cool gel layer

“Safari” mattress

Another high quality King Royal mattress, features dense bonnell springs with two layers of visco gel, creating a comfortable sleep and a semi firm experience. Also contains natural jacquard fabric which helps separating heat and moisture and grants extended product life.

Item description:

Semi firm

Has a ventilation system that helps spread body heat.

Has 9 different support areas for extra support.

Height: 29 cm

Carrying handles

Double sided

10-year warranty

When it comes to finding your next orthopedic mattress, do not settle for mediocrity, purchase your mattress someplace you feel safe, somewhere you know you would be handled with the greatest care, you want to be treated by professionals who can match you with the perfect mattress, at King Royal you will find the best staff and products there are available, here are some reviews of customers:

Yaron Dantes wrote

“good word:

After 10 years of good sleep, we bought a new bed which came with a new mattress, who was horrific, so I went over to King Royal for the rescue (like we did 10 years ago). I got a great shopping experience, but more than that I got a great mattress!! In an excellent price that even arrived quickly to save our sleep.

The first night of good sleep we have got to experience in weeks, thank you, highly recommended.”

Rachelli Attias Zelig wrote:

“it has been ages since I wrote here, and I am glad my first post back is a positive one.

Three years ago we have purchased a mattress from King Royal in Ness Ziona, a great comfortable mattress, a month and a half ago a small problem came up and we have addressed the store in order to buy a new mattress. After a short conversation with Ilan, the shop owner, he immediately told us there is no need for buying a new mattress because we still have warranty for it, he suggested us two options, either repairing the mattress, or replacing it with a new one for reduced cost. We chose the replacement option and a new mattress came in two days, we have also received a call from the store, asking how satisfied are we, we were very surprised by the integrity, the kindness and the fair price we encountered and by the true will to assist us. Thank you! We will definitely come back and recommend to our friends!”