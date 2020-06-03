The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Special Content

Step-by-step guide on how to train your Goldendoodle puppy

Hello fellas, nice to have you here on our Goldendoodle blog page! Today we will be talking about how pet owners can train and groom their cute canine friends into the smart-ass creature they’re alwa

By LEO GIOSUÈ  
JUNE 3, 2020 14:21
(photo credit: COURTESY/ING IMAGES)
(photo credit: COURTESY/ING IMAGES)
Goldendoodles are pretty adorable, smart, and highly intelligent, no cap! Some say they got their adorableness from their retriever side; others say they got their intelligence from their Poodle side. In any case, the fact remains that they combined the best of both breeds and took none of their fluffs.
However, it is important to establish a simple fact here and right now.
And that is that the smartness and high intelligence of a Goldendoodle are not a "GIVEN." That is, you don't just buy a doodle today and expect him to act like the cute one you saw on the Goldendoodle for sale adverts.
Yes, they’re clever and sharp-witted. But in order to get them to materialize their sharp-wits and brilliance, there is a need to TRAIN them.
So how do you go about that? Let’s find out!
Steps to train a Goldendoodle
I know the feeling of wanting to begin the training of your cute little canine on the first day you bring him home. But guess what? Young puppies have short attention spans, and as such, any command you serve them or words you try to teach them on that first day might just fall on deaf ears.
But as they grow older, let’s say 6 to 8 weeks old, you can expect them to start picking up simple words such as, “Sit,” “Down,” and “Stay.”
Traditionally, formal dog training doesn't begin until the dog clocks six months of age. And that is per the guidelines from the Veterinary Centers of America. However, thanks to Goldendoodles' innate smartness, you can expect your pup to be ripe for full-blown training earlier than this.
The four types of dog training methods: Obedience training based on positive reinforcement and association
Clicker training
When it comes to training your doodles on how to obey commands, the most popular approach adopted by many dog training experts and pro pet owners is the clicker training method. This method involves the use of a hand-held device that creates a clicking sound.
In this method, you give a command to your pup, which could be a "sit" "fetch" or "stay" command. Once the dog obeys the command, you give them a reward, which could be a treat, a toy, or a praise reward. But when serving this reward, you'll pair it with a clicking sound.
Over time, the pup will begin to associate the clicking sound with the reward. And whenever he hears the sound of the clicks, he knows immediately that a praise reward is around the corner. In case you don't have a clicker around, you can purchase one from a pet store or check them out on Amazon.
Food rewards
While the clicker training has to be served consistently to achieve a reliable result, food reward training is only needed occasionally.
In the aspect of food and treats, Goldendoodles are just like every other dog. They remain as overly motivated by the sound or smell of food as your regular Poodle or Golden Retriever pup. As a result of this innate love for food, you can expect the food reward technique to work wonders on their obedience response.
A typical food reward can consist of regular dog treats such as cold cuts, veggies, hot dog bits, snacks, pieces of cheese, baby carrots, or any other high-value food.
Scented item training
You can teach your doodles to seek out toys, fetch balls, and perform other simple tasks by simply taking them through the scented item training course. But, of course, this method doesn't always apply to every doodle. The reason is that if you haven't been playing together before using that toy or ball, it might be difficult for the dog to attach any importance to the toy when it sees it.
But since a doodle is a food-driven breed, like other dogs, you can scent the toys with a portion of food or treats you know they like and kick the toy away, while you ask them to fetch it.
Over time, the learning dog will learn to detect and appreciate the toys when he sees it because he knows what the item represents.
Praise reward training
Dogs are quite like humans in this regard. And your Goldendoodle is no exception. They love to be praised, and they enjoy it when their praises are being sung. The praise reward approach is good for a doodle because this breed is very much people-oriented, and their rapport with humans is second to none.
When you want to reward your cute little doodle for good behavior, especially when they've obeyed a command or done something impressive, you can use a praise reward coupled with the food reward you're giving to them.
And, of course, crate training works too
Crate training is another interesting approach that you can apply to your Goldendoodles. This technique is used to teach your dog or to get them in a routine. On the teaching aspect, it teaches them that they do not go to the bathroom where you sleep since dogs do not like soil their beds.
And on the routine aspect, you can use their time non-crate time to put them through some basic commands, teach them to dance, snuggle, and take a walk.
Conclusion
In conclusion, consistency is key when it comes to training a Goldendoodle, so you just have to choose a training method and stay consistent with it.


Tags guides training puppy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo In wake of Floyd, distrust in police makes world crazy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Emerging from COVID-19, Israelis in solidarity with Diaspora Jews By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The Kafkaesque trial of Benjamin Netanyahu – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader Weaponizing Twitter: Both sides are wrong – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Adam Milstein Is fighting violent antisemitism and saving lives our responsibility? By ADAM MILSTEIN

Most Read

1 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
2 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
3 COVID-19 immunity lasts only six months, reinfection possible - study
Shoppers wear face masks and walk around a fashion shopping center in Ashdod, as restrictions over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ease around Israel, May 5, 2020.
4 White supremacists, Soros, 'Russians,' and Antifa blamed for US protests
A man holds a baseball bat while protecting the premises of the Division of Indian Work, a non-governmental organization, as protesters continue to rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. May 30, 2020
5 Moderna: First patients dosed with COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 2 study
Vaccine (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by