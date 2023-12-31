At a time when our nation is in great peril, support for the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization (IDFWO) has never been more timely and important. IDFWO has always recognized that freedom isn’t free– it comes at the cost of immense sacrifice. That is why IDFWO is dedicated to providing life-long assistance to widows and orphans of fallen IDF soldiers and security personnel. These heroes have made the ultimate sacrifice for the State of Israel.

In the wake of the devastating Hamas terror attacks and the outbreak of a full-scale war on multiple fronts, IDFWO responded rapidly. Dedicated staff and volunteers assisted in evacuations, secured accommodations for displaced families from Southern Israel, distributed essential vouchers for sustenance and basic hygiene, and extended various forms of assistance. The organization’s rapid response was a crucial lifeline.

For children from Jerusalem and Ashdod and other cities, the shift to online learning during war was eased by IDFWO providing computers, ensuring that they could attend school via Zoom. Within IDFWO’s offices, an emergency call center was established and staffed with trained psychologists who provided much-needed emotional support. These are just some of many examples of IDFWO’s relief efforts. Since the start of the war, over 200 families have been helped.

IDFWO’s efforts go beyond immediate care, providing life-long support to families, as they rebuild their lives. As the representative body for widows and orphans at the legislative level, IDFWO provides bureaucratic, emotional, social, financial, and various other forms of crucial support. From educational initiatives to emotional counseling services, all facets of each orphan and widows’ journeys are acknowledged and supported.

Shlomi Nahumson, the CEO of IDFWO, described a poignant conversation he had with a recently bereaved mother of two young children.

“When offered support, she declined, insisting she wasn’t in need and preferred to remain on the giving side. At that moment, I gently reminded her that none of us see her, or any family in her situation, as needy. It is because of her husband and his fellow soldiers that we in Israel can be free in our homeland. The very least we can do is to be there for her and her children. It’s not just about need; it’s about gratitude and fulfilling a promise to care for the families of fallen heroes. Though words were few, the mutual understanding and unspoken emotion spoke volumes”, He stated.

IDFWO’s programs are holistically designed to address the diverse needs of orphans and widows from varying backgrounds.

The message conveyed to the orphans and widows is this: they are not alone and the Israeli public, and the Jewish world, remembers and respects their ultimate sacrifice.

At the heart of the IDFWO is the “Otzma '' project. This initiative consists of personal mentoring programs, camp experiences throughout the holidays, enriching delegations, and engaging seminars. Otzma camps provide a vital safe, fun place where those who have suffered an imaginable loss can find support from others who understand their pain. One of the counselors, an orphan herself, described Otzma as a “home where everyone feels comfortable– where they belong''.

Credit: IDFWO Here at IDFWO, every day is Memorial day.

In the face of adversity, dedicated staff and volunteers stand by bereaved families, honoring fallen heroes and supporting the ongoing journey of those left behind.

Tragically, IDFWO is expecting an influx of bereaved families, as the war against Hamas continues.

Therefore, the need to help widows and orphans is at an all-time high.

We currently work with thousands of women and children, who have lost loved ones. According to Yossi Cohen, the former director of the Mossad, “This organization represents the sacred values of the State of Israel in my eyes.” If you agree, please support us and click here.

This article was written in cooperation with the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization.