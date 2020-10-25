As an influencer, it is an honor and privilege to encourage people to do the right thing. Standing up for what you believe in is all very good, but sometimes, influencers need to see the facts as they are and spread awareness. Instagram influencer and model Valerie Grand shares her thoughts on the pandemic and why it is an excellent reason to turn vegan.

As one of Switzerland’s top influencers, Valerie began her journey at the age of 23 and rose to fame on almost all major social media channels such as Instagram and YouTube. What endears her to the public is her celebration of the clean-living lifestyle. She is a vegan and follows the latest trends in vegan culture and living. Her work allows her to connect with thousands of people worldwide, which has encouraged her to share her vegan lifestyle with everyone. “My followers know that I am from Switzerland, but I like traveling to nearby cities and exploring Europe, European lifestyle, and European cities. I indulge in vegan pastries and wines and even dabble in the local fashion and beauty trends that are stepping into the market. My followers like this, and most of them even take ideas from my posts to change their lifestyle,” said Valerie. She speaks English, German, and French and, therefore, is able to communicate with her followers in all three languages.

“The Covid pandemic left me stranded at home just like it did with everyone else. When the reports started coming in about unsafe culinary practices that led to the pandemic in the first place, I was furious,” said Valerie, who not only practices cruelty-free eating but also insists on wearing only cruelty-free fashion products. She always encourages her followers to do the same. After living through the pandemic so far, she now believes that it is necessary above all else to stick to the vegan lifestyle. “It is safer, much healthier, and good for the environment and for ourselves,” she added.