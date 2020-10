As one of Switzerland’s top influencers, Valerie began her journey at the age of 23 and rose to fame on almost all major social media channels such as Instagram and YouTube. What endears her to the public is her celebration of the clean-living lifestyle. She is a vegan and follows the latest trends in vegan culture and living. Her work allows her to connect with thousands of people worldwide, which has encouraged her to share her vegan lifestyle with everyone. “My followers know that I am from Switzerland, but I like traveling to nearby cities and exploring Europe, European lifestyle, and European cities. I indulge in vegan pastries and wines and even dabble in the local fashion and beauty trends that are stepping into the market. My followers like this, and most of them even take ideas from my posts to change their lifestyle,” said Valerie. She speaks English, German, and French and, therefore, is able to communicate with her followers in all three languages.