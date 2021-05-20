The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The Marriage Between Non-Fungible Tokens and Online Gaming

By SARAH GOLDMAN  
MAY 20, 2021
It isn't challenging to become confused or lost when learning about cryptocurrencies and digital assets. Virtual currencies are the most recognizable type of digital capital, and there are several widely accepted cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin is by far the most infamous cryptocurrency, but Ether and XRP are also well-known. Digital assets, like crypto tokens, have significantly impacted multiple business industries, including online crypto casinos.
Cryptocurrencies have fueled the online casino sector's return by offering a new financial transaction system using blockchain technology. Crypto exclusively casinos have developed in response to the evolving virtual gambling market. Digital assets consist of tangible and intangible valuables, such as cryptocurrency stocks. Traditional cryptocurrencies can be traded for fiat currencies or other cryptocurrencies in most cases. Non-fungible tokens take crypto transactions to a higher security level because NFT cryptos are easy to verify.

How Non-Fungible Tokens Improve Online Casino Gambling

Cryptocurrencies have influenced the online gambling industry by offering advanced features. Brick and mortar casinos have also integrated some of blockchain's features into their operating systems. Non-fungible tokens prevent fraud because the tokens can be traced to their precise origins. Fiat currencies can be counterfeited and circulated into financial systems via money laundering. Non-fungible tokens prevent fraudulent cryptocurrencies from circulating within the crypto market. Ultimately, non-fungible tokens improve the crypto market's stability by enhancing protective measures.
Unlike traditional tokens, non-fungible tokens are one hundred percent unique because no two are alike. NFT assets existing within the same system or gaming platform are not even alike to protect unauthorized trades and transactions. Online casinos and gamers can benefit from non-fungible tokens because NFT transactions were built using Ethereum's blueprints. Ethereum token standards have set a precedent for other cryptocurrencies to follow by building a solid foundation to grow upon.

Best Features of Non-Fungible Tokens for Crypto Gambling

Non-fungible tokens have several attractive features, such as being indivisible. NFTs cannot be dissolved into smaller fractions. Unlike Bitcoin satoshis, NFTs must remain whole to be considered valid. NFTs also use blockchain's smart contracts to prevent data destruction. The inability to delete or replicate NFT data appeals to third-party banking systems and government regulators seeking control of the blockchain platform. Crypto-exclusive casino operators have expressed concerns regarding the legal complexities surrounding traditional cryptocurrencies.
Non-fungible tokens use the best aspects of blockchain's potential to solve previous issues with crypto gambling. NFTs are historic because the tokens are one of the few intangible assets with authentication capabilities. Bitcoin and Ether are considered revolutionary cryptocurrencies, but non-fungible tokens are breaking down previous barriers.

Revolutionizing Casino Gaming One Step at a Time

NFTs push crypto-assets into the modernized era by revitalizing online gambling and giving cryptocurrencies a facelift. CryptoCasinos.com offers cryptocurrency news, casino reviews, and other helpful information to keep gamers informed. Millions of dollars have been spent on non-fungible tokens in the last few years, and those numbers are expected to spike. Digital assets have proven their volatility in troubling economies and even used as hedges against unexpected inflation rates.
Virtual casinos, theme parks, and interactive communities have taken advantage of the perks non-fungible tokens have to offer. Plus, NFTs are growing increasingly popular within the CS:GO trading and gambling communities. Non-fungible tokens have created a secondary crypto market that is stronger than expected and performing well. Non-fungible tokens operate within a supply and demand system that controls the tokens' value. 
